Most Depp-th Charged Trial Anyone’s Ever Heard Of

Here’s my poetic take on a modern-day Sir Lancelot successfully kicking Queen Guinevere out of the castle and into the poor house after the pair fought like two uppity alley cats over millions of morsels.

He stars in a farcical film flippantly called life,

A chivalrous hero battling a bed pooper wife.

If he looks to heaven, eagles aim for his eyes,

And when the –it hits their fans, both act surprised?

Where’s majesty we long for in a filmdom leader?

Yet fans lust to follow seems never to peter,

Sure, we want to know their raison d’etre,

But all we ever get is etcetera, etcetera.

No, you don’t need much of a depp-th of knowledge

When cantankerous celebs fly off to absurd

You don’t even need a diploma from college,

Amid torrents of media hype over an ab-turd.

Why social platforms so agog with such crap?

Can anyone explain this frenzy galore?

Two charming buffoons set a hideous trap

With lurid litanies fans love to abhor

TM

Besides an inveterate blogger, Tom Madden is a knight of the writing table, an author of countless published articles, his weekly blog, MaddenMischief.com and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available from Sir Amazon.