Beinners

Beinners Name the Administrative Offices Suite in the New Tower

Boca Raton, FL – New Boca Raton Regional Hospital philanthropists Jonathan and Laura Beinner have made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The gift is their first-time contribution to the hospital.

The Beinner’s generosity brings the total of seven- and eight-figure donors to the campaign to 43. Keeping the Promise has already raised more than $230 million toward its goal of $250 million.

“We are always grateful when new donors make extraordinary gifts to the hospital,” said Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “This one is particularly moving because it is their very first gift to us, and the seven-figure generosity tells us the Beinners believe in our vision, this initiative, and Keeping the Promise. We welcome them as eminent philanthropists to our family of donors.”

This gift will be acknowledged with the naming of The Jonathan and Laura Beinner Administrative Offices Suite in the New Gloria Drummond Patient Tower.

“Without your health, it becomes really hard to enjoy your life,” said Laura Beinner. “Jon and I always support the hospitals, wherever we are. Now that we’re in Boca for the school year, we wanted to add Boca Regional to our list. Our family recognizes the importance of education, health and human services, and local and national Jewish causes. We feel very fortunate to be able to support key agencies in the communities in which we live and are so grateful that we are in the position to do so.”

The parents of three sons and a daughter, Jonathan and Laura strive to set good examples for their kids and, through their philanthropy, hope to impart the importance of giving back. Jonathan Beinner, a semi retired executive with Goldman Sachs, also recognizes the importance of strong executive leadership. And while he’s now enjoying a new lifestyle, including the game of pickle ball, Jon felt it is important to support the Hospital and recognize its leadership.

“Successful hospitals rely on leaders who are skilled and committed,” said Jonathan. “The two go hand in-hand. Laura and I wanted our gift to both support the hospital and salute its leadership.”

“The Beinners gift comes at a time when we are hurtling with great momentum toward our $250 million goal,” said Stan Barry, co-chair of Keeping the Promise. “We thank them for this heartwarming gesture, and look forward to having them as part of the Boca Raton Regional Hospital family form here forward.”

The $250 million Keeping the Promise Campaign is the largest fund-raising initiative in Boca Regional’s history and is supporting its most ambitious period of growth and expansion. The campus redevelopment plans include at the centerpiece, the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower where patients will be welcomed in the inviting new Louis B. and Anne W. Green Lobby with plans for retail, dining, meeting space, a sanctuary, outdoor courtyards and other conveniences for visitors. The new tower features all

new surgical suites and all private patient rooms exceeding the latest safety standards for patient care. In the current hospital building, all existing rooms will be converted to private in a comprehensive renovation of all patient units including maternity, oncology, and orthopedics. An expansion of the Marcus Neuroscience Institute is well underway with emphasis on neurovascular/stroke, central nervous system tumors, spine, and epilepsy/seizure disorders. The recently opened 972-car Schmidt Family Parking Facility will be connected to the Marcus Neuroscience Institute once the new tower construction is complete. Also, well underway with dramatic progress on campus is the new Toby and Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion with outpatient surgery, physician offices, an Ambulatory Surgery Center and adjacent parking.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation

The Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is supported by philanthropy to strengthen its mission to deliver the highest quality patient care, satisfaction and safety. If you would like to learn more about supporting the mission of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, visit our website at donate.brrh.com.

For more information, visit BRRH.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.