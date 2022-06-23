Coral Springs Museum of Art Visual Whispers Exhibition

Coral Spring, FL – The Coral Springs Museum of Art will be presenting “Visual Whispers,” The first solo exhibition of Jessie Laura, Visual Whispers, presents site-specific installations and a series of assemblages that explore the notions of dimensional space and perception. The work navigates the complexities of light and form as an artistic medium, physical reality, and aesthetic concept.

Influenced by nature and architectural structures, Laura’s mixed media work features geometric and organic compositions that create volume, texture, and movement. Furthermore, abstraction through form, light, and shadow allows her to respond to and engage with contemporary culture’s onslaught of visual imagery.

Stripped from color and representational imagery, Visual Whispers gives the viewer the opportunity to engage with the work with heightened focus and a higher awareness of their presence in the space.

Mark your calendars as Jessie Laura will be flying out for a limited time to attend the Visual Whispers Opening Reception and Ask the Artist. Visitors can interact with her and ask questions during this event. Dates for additional programming in conjunction with this exhibition will be forthcoming on our website and social media channels.

EXHIBITION DATES

June 30 – August 13, 2022

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 30 | 5:30 – 8:30pm

Ask the Artist | 6:30pm

WHERE

Coral Springs Museum of Art – Inside the Center for the Arts

2855A Coral Springs Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Registration for the event is not required, and Masks are encouraged but optional.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

JESSIE LAURA (B. 1987, Lima, Peru) lives and works in San Francisco. She earned a BFA in Design and Film from The School of Visual Arts, New York. Laura has been featured in notable group shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Laura has completed artist residencies at Rule Gallery in Marfa, Texas and Art Warehouse in Delray Beach, Florida. Laura’s work is held in private collections including the law firm Wiley Rein in Washington D.C. amongst others.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM

What began late in 1996 as a City project to build a comprehensive recreation and community center, soon turned into The Coral Springs Center for the Arts – a performance theater and art museum. Housed in the impressive 30,000 square foot center for the arts building is the equally impressive Coral Springs Museum of Art which was incorporated in January of 1997.

MISSION

To engage and connect our diverse communities with dynamic exhibits, exceptional art education, stimulating specialty programs and inspired events to ignite cultural enrichment

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit coralspringsmuseum.org