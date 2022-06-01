Carey Family Foundation to Host 5th Annual Father and Daughter Dance

Sports Themed Dance During Father’s Day Weekend

Boca Raton, FL – Join Miami Dolphins Alum Vernon Carey and his two daughters for a Sports themed Father and Daughter Dance Presented by DeAngelo Contracting Services on Saturday, June 18th from 5 pm to 9 pm. The fun filled event will take place at the Broward Center for Performing Arts in the Potter Ballroom (201 SW 5thAvenue, Fort Lauderdale).

Tickets are $100 for a father and daughter duo and $50 for each additional daughter, tables of 10 available for $1,000. Entry includes dinner, dessert, valet parking, activities, DJ Legato, dancing and entertainment sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Attire for the event is casual sports themed; you just need to represent your favorite team.

“We want to give Fathers and their Daughters in the South Florida community a memorable experience during Father’s Day weekend and we look forward to our fifth Father and Daughter Dance,” said Carey Family Foundation Founders Vernon and LaTavia Carey.

The Carey Family Foundation (formerly the Vernon Carey Foundation) creates programs and provides support to encourage the improvement of our youth. These programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development and economic opportunities within the community.

For more information on the Carey Family Foundation Father and Daughter Dance Presented by DeAngelo Contracting Services or to register, please visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org or Instagram @CareyFamilyFoundation or call (954) 298-8784.