Call Me Hood is Using YouTube to Launch His Music Career

Starting and maintaining a music career is not always easy in the competitive music industry. However, Call Me Hood is one young artist who has successfully used YouTube to launch and grow his music career since 2015.

Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, Call Me Hood, AKA David Mitchell, has a flair for keeping his fans returning for more of his work. His followers delight in his original rap and hip-hop sounds, unusual music videos featuring him, and images of his favorite games. Hood, as they love to call him, also delights his fans with his comedy and prank videos that have them in stitches.

Why YouTube?

David’s followers watch him on two YouTube channels and also follow him on Instagram, where he updates them on the new releases of his original music, pranks, and also on the news about his beloved video games. “Yes, I love video games,” he says, “I have been playing them ever since my GMA introduced them to me!!”

HoodGaming TV, Call Me Hood’s chief YouTube channel, currently has 215K subscribers. Fans can also join him on his second channel, Call Me Hood, which he started in 2018. On this channel, he currently has almost 23K subscribers. Hood’s realm of his SkuuWoop nation means positivity and being part of a family. His fans can also purchase clothes with their favorite Hood logos.

Hood’s music is also available on other streaming platforms. Still, YouTube was his original choice because it allows his fans immediate access to his new work. In addition, David says his followers understand and appreciate the time and effort that goes into producing top-quality songs and accompanying higher production videos. They don’t like to wait for their release, and YouTube allows him to keep the work flowing consistently.

The 29-year-old David adds, “On YouTube, I am giving people the songs they want to hear, and I can also get to build a buzz around my new material.” Hood continues, “This constant interaction with my fans is a major part of the satisfaction I get out of my career. I understand what they want and when, and I know how to express their feelings in my work. Then, once completed, I can offer them my work immediately.”

Copyright: Call Me Hood

Video Games, Music, and Pranks

It is no surprise that Hood’s songs mostly incorporate themes from video games. His songs Modded PSI and Fortnite Vbucks are two excellent examples of how he manages to marry the two. However, Call Me Hood also hates it when people face hardships, especially when those are caused by others; he has met quite a few of his own over the years.

However, even difficult times and experiences help David create some beautiful original music sounds, as you can hear from his Diss Tracks Drift0r and Nedexe. The songs are based on the real-life experiences David has faced and conquered. You can watch the songs and stories behind the music and graphics on his YouTube channel.

Speaking about his prank videos, Hood says, “I am serious about promoting fun and entertainment and not any form of violence, and we make sure to let everyone know this when we make our videos and publish them.”

On Becoming a Businessman

As much as David enjoys the world of creating music and videos that include his favorite video games, he has always wanted to become an entrepreneur. The choice of business was pretty easy to make, and today, Hood is also the owner of several retail and repair video game shops in Nebraska and Iowa. Other avid gamers can buy, sell or trade games at his stores and get much-needed repairs to their gaming consoles or games.

Nothing Stops the Hood

David Mitchell does have boundless energy and never stops. He is a family man who cares about bringing up his children in a safe world with good opportunities. He ran for a political position in the past because he knew that he cared about several issues affecting his community. The need to become a voice for his community has not ebbed, which has him seriously thinking of running again shortly. One thing that comes across from Call Me Hood is that he is a natural entertainer and straight-talking, this endears him to his fans and keeps them coming back for more.