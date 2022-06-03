Boca Raton working to prevent flooding this weekend

As South Florida prepares for the heavy rains that will come due to the tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, Boca Raton city leaders are taking steps to prevent flooding after the city had a lot of standing water in its roadway just two short weeks ago.

According to The City, they are making sure storm drains in these areas and throughout the city do not have any obstructions. Crews are also inspecting the areas recently hit hard and contacting residents to let them know to be prepared.

“The city is doing what it can to address whatever issue was taking place,” said Thomson to WPBF. “We’re going to make sure that we go through all the storm drains, all throughout the entire city to make sure that they’re not obstructed, we’re making sure all the bulk debris is being picked up.