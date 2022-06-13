Boca Raton Based Foster Care Organization Seeing Influx of Children In Need

Boca Raton, FL – After seeing an influx of children (including siblings) enter their program, Place of Hope, one of Palm Beach County’s largest foster care organizations, is in desperate need of funds and supplies.

“The youth we’re seeing are part of the state’s effort to remove children from these homes due to imminent danger,” CEO of Place of Hope Charles Bender said in a passionate plea to the community and supporters. They’re attempting to place them with relatives, and many of these relatives are serving as the children’s primary caregivers overnight and need items that they may not have needed before.”

Diapers, car seats, pack and plays (cribs), pajamas, new or slightly used teen clothing, and non-perishable food are currently needed.

If you want to contribute, you can drop off any of the items listed below at the drop-off locations. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. You can reach us at (561) 775-7195 or make a financial contribution at placeofhope.com/donate and select “Shade Tree.”

Drop- off locations

21441 Boca Rio Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33433

9078 Isaiah LanePalm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

There are more than 2,000 children in the foster care system in Florida. For over 20 years, Place of Hope has provided a stable and loving environment for children, youth and families from Boca Raton to the Treasure Coast.