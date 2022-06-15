Big Brothers Big Sisters Had a Big Finish at their Bowl for Kids’ Sake Event

3 Teams of Leace Strikes No Spares

Boca Raton, FL – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties held a bowling fundraiser called Bowl for Kids’ Sake on Saturday, June 5th at Greenacres Bowl.

The not-for-profit celebrated 35 years in 2021 and has brought the community together to raise awareness, and donations while having fun. With offices in Palm Beach and Marin counties, this chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters meets the needs of the community by providing one-to-one mentoring and to empower every kid to graduate with a plan for their future.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake was a fundraiser where teams created fun team names, dressed in theme/color, and set out to raise lots of money while some won prizes for their efforts. All participants had fun at the bowling party to celebrate. There were over twenty bowling teams and over one hundred bowlers from the local business community, and public.

“We are excited and grateful for our sponsors and the community who have signed up to support Bowl for Kids’ Sake, our premier fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Palm Beach County. It was a wonderful day of fun, pizza, and prizes. All funds raised will go towards programs including literacy, career development, and community mentoring” says Yvette Acevedo, CEO.

Event sponsors include: The Wawa Foundation, FPL, Florida Crystals, Eckler Foundation, Inc., Guardian Recovery Network, Haynes Scaffolding & Supply, Inc., Adams Coogler, P.A., Kelly Kronenberg, and Duffy’s Sports Grill. A special thank you to our Bowl for Kids’ Sake Volunteers: Kristy Shore, Andrew Leace, Colleen Mitchell, Carlos Salinas, Marisa Pisani, and Riley Wiltz.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties:

BBBS provides children facing adversity aged 6-17 with volunteer mentors who serve as positive role models. Since 1986 the organization has provided mentors to children in Martin County, and since July 2010 in Palm Beach County. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) recognized the Martin County organization in 2007 as one of the thirty-five best performing agencies nationwide. Visit www.mentorbig.org to learn more.