United Way’s Food Finder Map Connects Families to Baby Formula Resources During Nation-wide Shortages

Boca Raton, FL – United Way of Palm Beach County launched its Food Finder Map in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to quickly connect people with hot meals and food resources near them, including baby food resources. Now, two years later, this vital information is helping parents and families have quick access to find and connect with local nonprofits and programs offering baby formula and food during the nation-wide formula shortages.

Where: The Food Finder Map can be found at: https://unitedwaypbc.org/hunger/

Why:Since 2015, United Way has led the Palm Beach County Hunger Relief plan in collaboration with over 180 local partners and organizations. This initiative addresses food needs for children and seniors, tackles infrastructure and advocacy issues, and strives to reduce the amount of food insecure residents in our community.

About United Way of Palm Beach County: For over 90 years, United Way of Palm Beach County has been the local leader dedicated to identifying and addressing critical community issues to improve the lives of our residents. We champion community change by strategically uniting key stakeholders and community leaders and investing in successful, sustainable nonprofits. United Way funds 100 local programs and initiatives that provide lasting solutions and measurable results – from increasing graduation rates and supporting literacy to ensuring financial independence, promoting healthy lifestyles and ending hunger. When you support United Way of Palm Beach County, you are strengthening your community. To learn more call 561.375.6600 or visit www.UnitedWayPBC.org.