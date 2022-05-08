To Create a Greener Future, Rethink, Reuse and Refill

(StatePoint) Humans produce over 380 million tonsvof plastic every year, according to Plastic Oceans. Because plastic doesn’t biodegrade, it creates waste, litter and pollution. But there are steps you can take to reduce your own contribution to this mounting problem. Here are a few ideas to consider:

• Hold the plastic: Ordering in tonight? Chances are you don’t need the plastic utensils that come with your meal. The good news is that many online food delivery platforms offer you the option of forgoing plastic forks, knives and spoons. If this option isn’t available, you may be able to use a “special instructions” field to make the same request.

• Write right: Switch to brands that are working toward sustainable solutions, such as Pilot Pen. Since 2007, Pilot has been producing premium pens with recycled content, like B2P.

B2P (or ‘Bottle-2-Pen’) Gel pens by G2 contain 89% post-consumer upcycled plastic, and are the world’s first pens made of recycled plastic bottles. With 2.5 million plastic bottles entering landfills every hour in the United States, this is a good example of how companies can convert plastic into a valuable resource.

• Ditch single-use items: Speaking of plastic bottles, the array of amazing reusable water bottles available today will have you breaking your single-use bottle habit in no time. Models today include all kinds of innovative features that make it easy to make the switch, including water filtration, insulation, sleek designs and built-in straws.

But refilling goes beyond just water bottles. Eighty-seven percent of Pilot’s best-selling pen brands, including B2P, G2, Precise and erasable FriXion, are 100% refillable and reusable? Simply swap out the empty ink refill for a fresh one and use your favorite pen again and again. It’s a small step you can take to create less plastic waste for continued use.

• Rethink your household routine: Studies show that 39% of shoppers in the United States want “sustainable” options. Roughly the same amount also look for premium quality from the items they choose for their families. So many household items are packaged in plastic, but more sustainable alternatives are available, from zero waste bathroom products to eco-friendly cleaning supplies. Product packaging is also getting eco-friendly updates. Roughly 77% of Pilot’s retail packaging contains recycled materials, and the company is committed to continuing to increase this percentage in the coming years. Manufacturers like Pilot make it easier to make greener choices without having to give up your favorite products.

The small choices you make matter. By reducing your use of plastic today, you can help write the story of a more sustainable tomorrow.