The City of Boca Raton Announces the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands Finalists To Open The Summer In The City Series

Home-Grown Artists & Teen Entrepreneurs To Showcase Talents at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Friday, June 3rd at 7 p.m.

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton’s Summer in the City series kicks off with the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands Competition on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real. Finalists in both the Over & Under 20 Years Old categories – with musicians spanning from a 13-year-old vocalist to a 64-year-old guitarist – will take the stage to compete for the $2,500 cash prize in each category.

Finalists in the Over 20 category include The Honey Project, Audio Crisis, Crush Company and Stumble Steady. Under 20 finalists include Maximum Friction, Harmonious Rage, Ripped Jorts and School of Rock Boca Raton Houseband. Concertgoers will also have a chance to vote for their Fan Favorite.

“We are amazed by the range and talent displayed by all of those who entered this 2nd annual competition, as well as by the young entrepreneurs participating in the Teen Marketplace,” said Amy DiNorscio, Amphitheater and Community Events Manager for the City of Boca Raton. “We hope this kick-off to our summer series encourages all that anything is possible if you persevere and continue to reach for the stars.”

While enjoying the local music scene, guests can also support young entrepreneurs at the Teen Marketplace, featuring up-and-coming businesses including KSM Organic Candles, handcrafted eco-friendly candles; Audrey’s Awesome Planters, wooden planters for outdoor vegetable or butterfly gardening; Intuitive Designs Co., handmade crystal jewelry; Sophie-sticated Stitches, plush crochet collectibles; and Music Buddies, a service where high school students provide free music lessons and equipment for foster children.

The Summer in the City series continues with free concerts at the Mizner Park Amphitheater through July 29th, starting at 7 p.m.

The full line-up includes:

Friday, June 3 Battle of the Bands Competition

Friday, June 10 U2 by UV (U2 tribute)

Friday, June 17 Yacht Rock (soft rock hits from the late 70s – early 80s)

Friday, June 24 Summer Splash! A Side-by-Side with The SYMPHONIA and FAU Summer Concert Band, conducted by Kyle Prescott

Friday, July 8 The Long Run (Eagles tribute)

Friday, July 15 Back in Time, a tribute to the 80s

Friday, July 22 Chicago Rewired (Chicago tribute)

Friday, July 29 Absolute Queen (Queen tribute)

New this year to the Summer in the City series is Wellness Saturdays, FREE fitness classes held at different Boca Raton parks on the third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. Plus, explore one of the many walking trails any day of the year. For a list of the trails for walking, biking or fitness circuit training visit www.myboca.us/Trails.

The schedule of free monthly classes includes:

Saturday, June 18 Zumba Patch Reef Park

2000 Yamato Road

Saturday, July 16 Judo Sugar Sand Park

300 S. Military Trail

Saturday, August 20 Tai Chi South Beach Park Pavilion

400 N. State Road A1A

The City of Boca Raton boasts five miles of gorgeous beaches, 47 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.MyBoca.us/SpecialEvents.