Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Extends Deadline for Service Above Self Grant Applications

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton “Service Above Self” Grant Fund is the granting arm of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton that allows community organizations within the Boca Raton service area to apply for grants up to $5,000 to assist in funding their programs and initiatives. Proceeds raised from the Boca Raton Mayors Ball fund these grants.

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton “Service Above Self” Grant Fund enables the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton to grant funding to organizations that render services within our mission focus areas of Health and Wellness Needs. Requests for support are considered based on the following criteria:

The maximum award per applicant is $5,000. Multiple projects may be considered up to this maximum.

Funds must be used within the geographic service area of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, DEFINED AS THE DESIGNATION OF BOCA RATON .

Applicants must have a 501(c)(3) status with the IRS, be in the process of obtaining this status or be under the umbrella of an agency with 501(c)(3) status.

Requests will NOT be considered for fundraising events or expenses, political expense, travel, or to individuals that are not part of an organized non-profit service program.

A grant application must be completed and returned with all the requested supportive materials.

Applicants may receive funding ONLY once a year.

Other Rotary Clubs are not eligible to apply.

Applicants must provide a written final report and include receipts on the use of granted monies within 60 days of disbursement to be submitted to the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton “Service Above Self” Grant Fund Administration and shared with the RCDBR Board of Directors.

(SAS) grant applications are reviewed and funded during the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton’s administrative year. The RCDBR requests that 2021-2022 applications be received before June 1, 2022. Any

applications submitted after June 1st, will be held until the following review process after July 1, 2022. Special consideration may be exercised at the discretion of the Fund Board for emergency health and wellness needs that are time sensitive.

To Request an application, email: [email protected] or call Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166 x 2.