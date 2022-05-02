New Health and Wellness Podcast Hits the Air Waves

BOCA RATON, FL 4/28/2022. Christina Davies, co-founder of Impruv-U Medspa in Boca Raton has launched an exciting new health and wellness podcast this past week

Impruv-U with Christina Davies is an educational, informative platform for those seeking what’s safe, what’s trending and what’s involved in aesthetic treatments from Botox to Fat Freezing and so much more.

As Christina invites some very special guests to share their stories of improving their lives in a very big way, be prepared to be motivated, enlightened and in awe. Meet the brave people Christina has encountered along the way who have experienced incredible journeys and struggles, not only to improve their appearances but also to improve their lives and the lives of others. Christina takes you (literally) outside the treatment room, and what she discovered on this interesting path is that beauty is not only skin deep.

Christina has an extensive thirty-year career in the cosmetic enhancement industry working with plastic surgeons, dermatologists and in private practice. As a licensed professional, she is a medical aesthetician, a laser technician, and a medical micro pigmentation specialist whereby she gives back both beauty and dignity to the lives of breast cancer patients with her medical tattooing. Sought after for her level of expertise, she is both an educator and a published writer in the industry. She has performed advanced aesthetic procedures for thousands of people, including celebrities in New York, and now in her fifth medspa in Boca Raton, Florida, appropriately named Impruv-U Health & Wellness MedSpa.

Impruv-U Medspa (www.Impruv-U.com) is a different kind of medspa, committed to helping guests feel better and look better with new breakthrough natural therapies rather than surgery. Therapies include red light therapy, fat loss through cryotherapy, advanced aesthetics such as micro-needling, cosmetic fillers and IV drip therapy. Listen to the podcast on Spotify or on Apple