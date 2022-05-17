Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

This past week, several Chamber team members and I attended the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Spring Conference. Held in central Florida, this two-day conference provides us the opportunity to learn best practices and share experiences with our colleagues from across the state. We gained valuable knowledge from the diverse program content and affirmation that our organization continues to lead the way in exceeding industry standards and is an example for other organizations to follow within the State and Country.

With the start of the 2022 Hurricane season beginning on June 1, Florida Power & Light (FPL) has already started to prepare for an active six-month season. Last week, 3,500 FPL employees conducted a storm drill to simulate a hurricane at their command center in Rivera Beach. The drill also included a preview of the company’s new, state-of-the-art fixed-wing drone, which is the size of a small aircraft. Additionally, FPL has made improvements to its grid and infrastructure to help reduce the chance of system interruption. FPL still encourages residents and businesses to make sure they have a contingency plan in place. For additional information on preparing for a hurricane, click here.

The Palm Beach School District officially broke ground this past Thursday on a highly anticipated new middle school in west Boynton Beach. Temporarily called West Boynton Beach Area Middle School, the property is located at the intersection of Acme Dairy Road and Senator Joseph Abruzzo Lane, just west of Florida’s Turnpike. The school will receive its official name in the coming months and is scheduled to open in August of 2023.

The middle school will have four buildings, including a three-story building for classrooms and a media center, a one-story art and gymnasium building, and a building for foodservice and the music program. Additionally, the 12-acre campus will feature outdoor basketball and tennis courts as well as soccer, baseball, and softball fields. The new school will offer Medical and Information Technology Choice Programs, as well as Exceptional Student Education (ESE) and English for speakers of other Languages (ESL). For more information about West Boynton Beach Area Middle School, click here.

The City of Boynton Beach has launched a Mural Grant program for businesses within the city limits. Murals enhance the visual appearance of a building and reinforce the identity and pride of an entire city. These grants will support a maximum of 50% of the mural cost up to a maximum of $5,000. For more information on this program, click here.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

The Boynton Beach Food, Wine & Brew Fest is an exclusive showcase of some of Boynton Beach’s finest. This annual event features some of Boynton’s popular restaurants and lounges along with wine and craft beer tastings from local breweries. This event is a paradise for all foodies, wine connoisseurs & beer lovers that strive to eat and drink locally! Additionally, this amazing event provides you the opportunity to highlight your company to over 300 people in the local community! This is an exclusive opportunity to increase business exposure and build your brand! Click here for the sponsorship opprounties or contact Jonathan Porges at [email protected] for more information.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.