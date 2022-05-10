Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Last Friday, Governor DeSantis officially signed the largest tax relief package in the history of the State of Florida. The $1.2 billion plan is designed to provide relief for Floridians from the highest level of inflation in 40 years. Additionally, children’s diapers, as well as clothing and shoes, for children ages, five and under, will be tax-free for an entire year from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2023. Children’s books will also be tax-free for three months from May 14 through August 14.

Multiple other Sales Tax Holidays were announced by the Governor, including a14-day Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday (July 25 – August 7), a 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday (May 28 – June 10), a Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday (July 1 – 7), and the first-ever Skilled Worker Tools Sales Tax Holiday (September 3 – 9). For a more comprehensive list of items included in the Sales Tax holidays and the upcoming tax breaks, click here.

Governor DeSantis additionally signed Florida Senate Bill 434, reauthorizing VISIT FLORIDA and extending the Sunset date out five years, to October 1, 2028. This is the fourth extension for VISIT FLORIDA and will continue to support their great work and bolster our tourism economy for years to come.

In other exciting news for VISIT FLORIDA, VISIT FLORIDA is seeking entries for its annual Flagler Awards. The Flagler Awards is an annual statewide competition recognizing outstanding Florida tourism marketing. The program was created by VISIT FLORIDA to honor the countless individuals and organizations that help position Florida as the top travel destination in the world. Each year, the Flagler Awards pay tribute to the determined efforts of those who use their skills, resourcefulness, creativity and innovative spirit to market Florida to the world.Any Florida-based business, organization, or individual actively promoting the various products and experiences that make up Florida’s tourism industry may enter the Flagler Awards. You do not have to be a VISIT FLORIDA Partner to enter. Entries must be submitted before noon on Friday, May 27, 2022. For more information on the requirements and how to submit, click here.

The City of Boynton Beach will be hosting the Turn the Tables Career & Internship Expo this Wednesday at the Boynton Beach Arts and Cultural Center. Students ages 15+ are invited to attend, learn about, and apply for internships (both paid and unpaid) in a variety of fields. Students are encouraged to pre-register, but walk-ins are also welcome. Students should bring a copy of their resumes. If you are an employer interested in participating, click here to register.

Habitat for Humanity, ADT, the City of Boynton Beach, and the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) welcomed a new homeowner to the city. Through its partnership with ADT, the home received the latest in home security systems and rooftop solar panels. ADT’s Corporate Headquarters, located in Boca Raton, is committed to strengthening the communities in which its employees live and work. We are grateful for their contribution to making our region a better and safer place.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

5/11 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

For more information and to register, click here

5/12 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Boca Government Affairs Committee

For more information and to register, click here

5/17 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person Boca Master Class Business Workshop

For more information and to register, click here

5/17 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Pulse Luncheon

For more information and to register, click here

5/17 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Economic Development Committee

For more information and to register, click here

5/19 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N)

For more information and to register, click here

5/19 – 8:00 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach: Coffee Plus

For more information and to register, click here

Now in its 45th year, Boca Chamber Festival Days is the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the non-profit community. Non-profit Chamber Members join forces with for-profit Chamber Members to hold fundraising events during the month of August! The goal is to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the non-profit members to advance their important missions. The non-profit members receive tremendous exposure and marketing, including insertion in the Chamber’s Events Calendar, Community Calendar, multiple social media outlets, and a printed calendar distributed throughout the community. For more information about getting your business involved in Boca Chamber Festival Days, contact Alison Miuccio, Membership Development Manager. The deadline to participate is June 6, 2022.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.