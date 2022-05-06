Ken and Maggie Rosenberg Contribute $1 Million to  Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

Maggie and Ken Rosenberg

Gift Honors the Rosenberg’s Team of Physicians

Boca Raton, FL – Retired Boca Raton resident Ken Rosenberg, and his wife Maggie, have made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their generous gift is helping to propel the Campaign closer to its $250 million goal with more than $229 million raised thus far.

“This gift from the Rosenbergs is a special one for the campaign,” said Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “Ken and Maggie were motivated by the great care that they received from Boca Regional doctors, including Dr. John Strobis, and other outstanding physicians – who have all had a profound impact on his and his family’s health. It is a wonderful reminder that the campus redevelopment plans provide the facilities that are much needed, but it is still the caregivers and their relationships that continue to make the difference in patients’ lives. We thank the couple for reinforcing this so dramatically with their generous gift.”

This is not the first gift from Ken Rosenberg to the hospital. In 2011, he supported the campaign for the new Emergency Department. Ken and Maggie’s current gift will be honored through the naming of the eighth floor Nurses Station in the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower. “In the old days, if you got sick, you would run back to New York to see your doctors. Now, we are running back to be here in Boca Raton to have the quality facilities and physicians offered by this growing hospital,” said Ken Rosenberg. “The doctors and nurses are the fabric of our community’s lives.”

Since Mr. Rosenberg’s retirement from the textile and garment industry in New York, he and Maggie split their time between Boca Raton and Quogue, New York. “When we heard of the Rosenbergs’ intentions with this gift, it was heartwarming,” said Stan Barry, co-chair of Keeping the Promise. “We all inherently know the value of extraordinary caregivers, but sometimes it takes a gesture such as this to properly underscore it. We are so thankful to the Rosenbergs for their gift.”

The $250 million Keeping the Promise Campaign is the largest fund-raising initiative in Boca Regional’s history and is supporting its most ambitious period of growth and expansion. The campus redevelopment plans include at the centerpiece, the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower where patients will be welcomed in the inviting new Louis B. and Anne W. Green Lobby with plans for retail, dining, meeting space, a sanctuary, outdoor courtyards, and other conveniences for visitors. The new tower features all new surgical suites and all private patient rooms exceeding the latest safety standards for patient care. In the current hospital building, all existing rooms will be converted to private in a comprehensive renovation of all patient units including maternity, oncology, and orthopedics. An expansion of the Marcus Neuroscience Institute is underway with emphasis on neurovascular/stroke, central nervous system tumors, spine, and epilepsy/seizure disorders. The recently opened 972-car Schmidt Family Parking Facility will be connected to the Marcus Neuroscience Institute once the new tower construction is complete. Also, well underway with dramatic progress on campus is the new Toby and Leon

Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion with outpatient surgery, physician offices, an Ambulatory Surgery Center and adjacent parking.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation

The Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is supported by philanthropy to strengthen its mission to deliver the highest quality patient care, satisfaction and safety. If you would like to learn more about supporting the mission of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, visit our website at donate.brrh.com.

For more information, visit BRRH.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.