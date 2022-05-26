Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick works out for Raiders on Wednesday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL in more than five years, had a free-agent visit with the Seattle Seahawks in May of 2017, and recently threw in front of NFL scouts during halftime of the University of Michigan’s spring game on April 2.

Kaepernick last played with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season, during which he peacefully protested social injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem prior to games. Kaepernick went unsigned in the following offseason and has been working toward finding employment in the league.

The 34-year-old is working out for a Raiders club owned by Mark Davis, who previously stated this year that Kaepernick “deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Kaepernick seems to have garnered that opportunity as Wednesday’s workout is a huge first step in what thus far amounts to a five-year odyssey to get back onto an NFL roster. However, it’s still just a preliminary step.

In 2019, Kaepernick worked out in front of multiple NFL teams in Atlanta, but no team workouts or offers came from it.

Wednesday’s Raiders workout is believed to be Kaepernick’s first workout for an individual NFL team since his days with the Niners. However, he rekindled interest in the 2020 offseason when Commissioner Roger Goodell said he would encourage any league squad to sign the quarterback.

Over his six NFL seasons and 69 games with the Niners, Kaepernick completed 1,011 of 1,692 passes (59.8%) for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions and rushed for 2,300 yards on 375 carries for 13 touchdowns.