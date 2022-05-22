Flip Your Sandwich Game Upside Down

(StatePoint) Sandwiches reign supreme as one of America’s favorite meals — 47% of Americans eat a sandwich daily, according to a survey conducted by French’s.

However, the same survey finds that consumers’ number one pain point on sandwiches is overpowering or unbalanced flavor. If you’re among the approximately one-third of people who don’t currently add condiments to your sammies, a new lineup of creamier-than-ever spreads from French’s may provide the balance you’re seeking. Among the new condiments is French’s Creamy Yellow Mustard Spread. Pairing well with meat and cheese for a better tasting sandwich, it has the tang of yellow mustard with a smoother finish and a thicker, creamier consistency.

The new line-up of creamier mustards also includes Sweet Applewood and Honey Chipotle, all of which can be used as condiments, whisked into dressings, added to deviled eggs, or stirred into potato, tuna, shrimp or egg salads.

Try the Creamy Yellow Mustard Spread in this Classic Turkey and Swiss recipe, which features hearty sandwich bread piled high with sliced deli turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese and veggies:

Ingredients: (4 Servings)

• 2 tablespoons French’s Creamy Yellow Mustard Spread

• 4 slices multigrain sandwich bread

• 8 slices (about 8 ounces) deli-style turkey breast

• 4 slices Swiss cheese

• 1/2 medium avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced

• 1 medium vine-ripe tomato, sliced

• 1/4 cup red onion, cut into thin rings

• 4 leaves green leaf lettuce

Instructions:

Spread mustard on one side of each slice of bread. Divide turkey between two slices of bread. Layer each with two slices of cheese. Top with avocado, tomato, red onion and lettuce. Top with remaining bread slices. Secure sandwiches with toothpicks. Cut in half diagonally.

For more recipes and information, visit mccormick.com/frenchs.

If you’re looking to add some balance to your sammies poolside, hosting, tailgating, picnicking or just everyday lunching, these new creamy mustard spreads can help put a delicious spin on the classics.