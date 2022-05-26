Enrollment Now Open for the Fuller Academy, Early Childhood Education, and Afterschool Programs at Fuller Center

Boca Raton, FL – Designed to enable kids of all income brackets the opportunity to experience superior, personalized education, the Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on early childhood development, has space available in its private elementary school, the Fuller Academy, on the organization’s West Campus at 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton.

The certified Choice school serves kindergarten through third grade students and features a customized curriculum that follows B.E.S.T. (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) standards and practices. Annual tuition is $8,500 – one of the most affordable private schools in the region – with Step Up Scholarships also available for those who qualify.

“Children of all incomes should be able to access top notch education, and the Fuller Academy provides a private school education for an affordable tuition,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center. “Furthermore, our preschool and afterschool programs offer a nurturing, educational, and safe place for the children of working families.”

Fuller Academy follows the Palm Beach County School District calendar, operating Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Early drop-off and afterschool programs are available. Breakfast and lunch are provided, and physical education, arts and science, and field trips are included. Transportation from the East Campus to the West Campus will be available daily.

In addition, the Fuller Center’s preschool program still has spots available on both campuses in east and west Boca Raton. As the most affordable NAEYC-accredited early childhood education center in Boca Raton, it serves children from six weeks old through five years old. The Center is open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday year-round, with the exception of national holidays, and the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided daily, and field trips for children four years and older are included in the cost of tuition. This program is certified for Early Head Start, Head Start, ELC, and VPK. Parent direct pay is also available.

The Out-of-School-Time Program, also available on both campuses in east and west Boca Raton, is also enrolling students on both campuses. It provides a safe and enriching environment for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The afterschool program is open Monday through Friday from 2:30 PM until 5:30 PM and from 7:30 PM to 5:30 PM on non-school days and during spring, summer, and winter break. The program provides a healthy snack, dinner, homework assistance, and extracurricular activities like fishing, ballet, computers, music, and field trips, along with year-round academic support and mentoring. Afterschool transportation is available to the East Campus from JC Mitchell, Boca Elementary, Addison Mizner, and AD Henderson and to the West Campus from Whispering Pines, Coral Sunset, Morikami, Sandpiper Shores, Sunrise Park, and Waters Edge (children attending Morikami must board bus at Whispering Pines for transportation to West Campus).

To learn more, please contact Mio Vazquez at [email protected] or at (561)-482-3006, ext. 124.

About the Fuller Center

For more than 50 years, the Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to reach their full potential. We build a positive future through education for the more than 900 children (infants through teens) that we serve annually, as well as 600 family members. Fuller Center reaches families in 20 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County, as well as North Broward County.

Almost all Fuller Center working parents – 92% – serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, and home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, after-school and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school and teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and who provide the vital services we all count on.

The Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 12 area schools to our campus-based after-school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily.

In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.

East Campus: 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton

Facebook: @florencefullercenters

Instagram: @florencefullercenters