New Ambassador, André Odenbreit Carvalho, Assumes Duties at Consulate General in Miami

André Odenbreit Carvalho is the new Ambassador at the Consulate General in Miami.

Ambassador Carvalho assumed his duties as the head of the Consulate General in Miami on April 11, he now occupies the position previously held by Ambassador João Mendes Pereira, whom held it for the past three and a half years.

Boca Raton has a thriving Brazilian community that continues to grow daily, and the Consulate General in Miami has been partners with the city in recent years for a number of events for the Brazilian community.

”It’s an honor and a personal satisfaction to be able to head a post with the importance of the Consulate General in Miami.” says Ambassador Carvalho. “Our expressive community, rich commercial, and cultural relations between Florida and Brazil offer many work opportunities to be explored, prioritizing good consular service and support to Brazilians.”

Born in Rio de Janeiro and a graduate in History from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ). He is a career diplomat, having previously served in the Embassies in Buenos Aires, Moscow, and London. As well as serving in the Brazilian Mission with the European Union in Brussels. Married to Gilda Araújo de Souza, the ambassador is father of triples: Helena, Rafael and Carolina.In Brasília, among other functions, he worked as Chief of the Environmental Policy and Sustainable Development Division, Director of the departments of Extra Regional Commercial Negotiations and Multilateral Economic Organizations, and also as Special Secretary of External Relations of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic.

With partnership with: Linha Aberta Magazine