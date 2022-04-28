Unique Ways to Celebrate Summer Holidays

(StatePoint) Summer holidays often revolve around being together, but whether your family and friends are near or far, there are plenty of fun and unique ways to celebrate these holidays in-person or virtually. Here’s a little history on a few annual summer occasions, and ideas for amping up the festivities.

Host a Memorial Day Celebration of Life. While Memorial Day weekend is often the unofficial start to summer filled with camping trips, beach parties and barbecues, it’s important to remember that we commemorate this day to honor the legacy of those who have served and lost their lives in the U.S. Military.

You can embrace the bond with your family by having a traditional backyard party or picnic in remembrance of those close to you who have served. Honor them by serving their favorite foods, playing their favorite games, or even writing your favorite memories down on a piece of paper and sharing them with the group.

Honor Juneteenth by Showing Your Appreciation for Black Culture. Juneteenth takes place on June 19 and commemorates the emancipation of thousands of slaves who were not aware of their freedom until that date in 1865. On this date, Union General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were now free. And in 2021, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in the United States.

Many honor Juneteenth with educational and family gatherings, supporting Black-owned businesses, and by visiting museums and exhibits dedicated to Black culture.

Create a Custom Dad-Approved Experience this Father’s Day. What better way to show your appreciation for the father figure in your life than by creating a day all about him? Think about his favorite hobbies and design an itinerary sure to receive the Dad seal of approval. Whether it’s a fishing trip, creating your own backyard mini-golf course, or going on a brewery tour in search of the best local IPA, it’s sure to be a Father’s Day he’ll remember.

If you can't be with Dad, sending a personalized video or ecard is a great way to show you care.

Get Crafty for Fourth of July. Fourth of July is the peak of summer and commemorates the Continental Congress formally accepting the Declaration of Independence of the United States in 1776. Often enjoyed with food, fireworks, and parades, it’s a bash that’s anticipated all summer long.

Get into the patriotic mood by creating some original décor or USA-themed foods for your cookout or fireworks watch party. Try your hand at designing items like patriotic napkin rings, American Flag-inspired desserts, painting outdoor items such as flowerpots red, white, and blue, or even making your own sparklers and lanterns to hand out to guests when they arrive.

Each summer holiday is an opportunity to bring people together to make new memories. By thinking outside the box, you can truly make a splash this summer.