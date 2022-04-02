The Rotary Club of Boca Raton Future Stars Show Welcomes Guest Performer 12-year-old Dominika Zinchenko 

Dominika Zinchenko

Boca Raton, FL – The Rotary Club of Boca Raton will welcome to Future Stars Sunday night guest dancer, 12-year-old Dominika Zinchenko. Dominika, her parents, and brothers were forced by the Russian attack to leave their home in Kyiv, Ukraine. The family arrived in Palm Beach County three weeks ago. Rotary members join the entire South Florida community to welcome the Zinchenko family, and are delighted that Dominika will begin her South Florida dance career as a guest performer at Future Stars. The Future Stars show Sunday night, April 3rd at 6:30 p.m. at Mizner Park Amphitheater, also features a special cameo performance by Grammy award winning flutist Nestor Torres and a finale by Billboard recording star and Future Stars Alumnus Kendra Erika. There are still VIP tickets available for purchase and ample free general admission seating.