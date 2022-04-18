Place of Hope Announces New Treasure Coast Location

Charity expands services

Boca Raton, FL – Place of Hope, one of the most well-known and respected children’s charities in the Palm Beach area is proud to announce its newest and biggest expansion in years: a new location on the Treasure Coast. Place of Hope has been given 11 acres of property on one of the busiest and most up and coming streets on the treasure coast,

Cove Road in Stuart.The property used to be the Samaritan Center for Boys. Place of Hope will continue with that charity’s legacy and serve the growing demand to help children and adults in one of the fastest growing areas in South Florida. “Place of Hope is there for our community first and foremost. When we saw this very real need for help on the Treasure Coast, we knew we had to expand. The wonderful people at the former Samaritan Center for Boys knew our reputation and knew what we could offer to this area,” said CEO Charles Bender. “We hope to make them and the community as a whole proud with our future plans.”

Right now, Place of Hope has homes for foster families in Boca, West Palm Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens. This newest project will mean almost all our counties will now have a safe haven for children and families in need. “We have a real need in our community for the services Place of Hope offers and as we call it, the “Place of Hope Way” which means beautifying, expanding and creating warm safe havens for neglected and abused children, youth and families” Bender says. “By adding this unique property, we know we can help serve so many in desperate need in our area.”Place of Hope will be renovating the current site in stages and will open the first facility in the coming weeks. Other renovations will begin in the summer.

To learn more about Place of Hope on the treasure coast you can go to placeofhope.com or contact Charles Bender, CEO at 561.775.7195