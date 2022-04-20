Pace Center for Girls Receives $85,000 Grant from State Farm to Advance Girls’ Safe Driving Skills  

No Girl Should Experience Harm Behind the Wheel

Boca Raton, FL – Pace Center for Girls , a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for more than 3,000 girls and young women annually, received an $85,000 grant from State Farm Insurance to advance girl’s understanding of distracted driving and safe motor vehicle operation.

This week, Pace is hosting a week-long initiative across its 21 Florida locations where girls will hear from Highway Patrol Officers, State Farm agents, and advocate for safe motor vehicle operation through art expression.

Cara Filler, America’s leading speaker on traffic safety and peer pressure, is speaking with girls statewide and shared: “Car crashes are still the leading cause of death for teenagers in the U.S. and most of those deaths are completely preventable. Our choices matter. Through this program, we aspire for Pace girls to have the resources and education to make good choices when they are in vehicles and advocate for safer driving among their friends and families.”

Texting, talking on the phone, eating, drinking, and fiddling with music – all common activities of teenagers – can have catastrophic results when driving. In 2020, there were more than 48,000 driving crashes in Florida – 75 percent of which were caused by the driver being inattentive behind the wheel.

With this elevated risk, Pace remains committed to addressing topics that improve girls’ skills and ability to make healthy decisions and reduce harmful habits to their health, wellness, and safety. The funding from State Farm supports Pace’s service-learning program designed to help girls engage in leadership development and give back to their local communities.

“Pace believes a holistic approach to safety ensures our girls can thrive,” said Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “Distracted driving is a public health threat, particularly among young people, so we are grateful to State Farm for investing in Pace and providing us the opportunity to enhance our counseling, academics and life-skills training on this topic.”

