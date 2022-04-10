New Class at The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts

Police Academy for Actors and any Interested Individuals

Boca Raton, FL – On Saturday, May 21st, the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment (PBIEA) will be offering a unique police training workshop for actors and any interested individuals. The class will run from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Retired police officer Paul Schad will teach an intensive hands on police procedural course which will give actors an advantage when auditioning for law enforcement roles. Non-actors will expand their understanding of police work. Florida has always been and will always be a place where cop shows are the bread and butter for actors. From Miami Vice to Burn Notice, The Glades, CSI:Miami, Dexter, Ballers and Rosewood among many others, Florida is diverse in terms of geography, economy and demographics, making it a one-stop fits all location. There is always “something” interesting happening in our big cities and small outlying areas.

Paul Schad has almost 30 years’ experience as a law enforcement officer. He worked for the NYPD and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, where he was a detective. He is an actor and a Police Technical Advisor for film and literature. Paul has taught this intensive 3-hour POLICE ACADEMY FOR ACTORS (and others) workshop in New York, Florida, Texas and Georgia.

This class informs attendees on the how and why of basic police tactics and movements. They learn the skills and gain the confidence needed to audition and act effectively in law enforcement roles. Attendees will become familiar with various police equipment (ballistic vests, duty belts, etc.) so they are confident in handling and using them properly. This is not a martial arts class so there will be no throwing or striking. Attendees will, however, learn how and why police are trained to have a command presence… training which allows them to be ready to defend against attack, To accomplish this, attendees will practice by doing some non-contact “air” strikes and kicks. Likewise, there will be no real firearms in class, only non-firing props through which people are taught safe and correct tactical moves.

This workshop provides an abundance of useful information in three hours… and attendees have fun participating in the lessons. Class is limited to 10 students.

This three-hour intensive Saturday workshop costs $150.00. While that is not pocket change, it is a worthwhile investment in an actor’s future, especially now that the TV series “Bad Monkey” (based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name) is filming in the Keys. Many local actors have been hired and many more are in consideration for roles in this series.

For more information, call Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955. The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts is located in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach at 115 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, Florida. Directions to the Institute wil be provided at time of registration.