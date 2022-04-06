Marla Schaefer and Steve Weishoff Make $1 Million Gift to Boca Raton Regional  Hospital’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

Marla Schaefer and Steve Weishoff

Gift will be recognized with the naming of the surgery reception area of the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton residents Marla Schaefer and Steve Weishoff have made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital…their second significant contribution to the historic fund-raising effort. Marla and Steve’s generosity brings the total funds raised through the Keeping the Promise Campaign to more than $225 million toward its goal of $250 million.

“Steve and I are strong supporters of the hospital and we have seen the challenges the entire staff has faced since the start of the pandemic,” explained Ms. Schaefer. “This just seemed like the ideal time to give back to Boca Regional and make a second donation. We want our gift to be an example to others in the community – it has never been more important to ensure the future of the hospital for generations to come.”

“We believe the partnership with Baptist Health South Florida has further solidified the growth and success of the hospital,” said Mr. Weishoff. “The collaboration of the two already strong organizations brings new resources to secure more world-renowned clinicians and continued breakthrough research opportunities.”

The need to modernize the hospital campus has been further emboldened by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the value that private patient rooms bring to the health and wellbeing of patients. Smart technology for efficient and effective communication can also help minimize the spread of infection and disease. In addition, the currently under construction Toby and Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion will offer brand new outpatient treatment and ambulatory surgery options – reducing hospital traffic.

“Marla and Steve are the kind of supporters who make Boca Raton Regional Hospital truly unique in South Florida and throughout the state,” said Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “Their commitment to supporting our staff and to our continued growth helps us continue to offer the highest level of care and sends a strong message that community support is invaluable to our future. We are extremely grateful for their philanthropy and for the trust it represents between Boca Regional and the community at large.”

Ms. Schaefer and Mr. Weishoff are long-time residents of Boca Raton who divide their time between South Florida and North Carolina. They are active supporters of many local organizations, including Temple Beth El of Boca Raton.

“We are so grateful for their generous support,” said Stan Barry, co-chair of Keeping the Promise. “They are such valuable members of our donor family and we simply can’t thank them enough. Their commitment demonstrates their loyalty, dedication, and belief in our future.”

The $250 million Keeping the Promise Campaign is the largest fund-raising initiative in Boca Regional’s history and is supporting its most ambitious period of growth and expansion. The campus redevelopment plans include at the centerpiece, the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower where patients will be welcomed in the inviting new Louis B. and Anne W. Green Lobby with plans for retail, dining, meeting space, a sanctuary, outdoor courtyards and other conveniences for visitors. The new tower features all new surgical suites and all private patient rooms exceeding the latest safety standards for patient care. In the current hospital building, all existing rooms will be converted to private in a comprehensive renovation of all patient units including maternity, oncology, and orthopedics. An expansion of the Marcus Neuroscience Institute is well underway with emphasis on neurovascular/stroke, central nervous system tumors, spine, and epilepsy/seizure disorders. The 972-car Schmidt Family Parking Facility will be connected to the Marcus Neuroscience Institute once the new tower construction is complete. Also, well underway with dramatic progress on campus is the new Toby and Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion with outpatient surgery, physician offices, an Ambulatory Surgery Center and the adjacent Eleanor R. Baldwin Parking Facility.

