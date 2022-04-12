Lynn University Debuts NFT Museum at Historic Boca Innovation Campus

BRIC Event, NFT

Boca Raton, FL – Lynn University’s College of Communication and Design debuted an NFT museum at the historic Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) this March. The museum is one of the first in the country to be launched by a higher education institution and consists of six 65-inch monitors, centrally controlled at Lynn, showcasing NFTs by students and faculty, as well as Latin American NFT artists. Lynn’s NFT museum will also be displayed on Lynn’s Boca Raton campus.

Additionally, Lynn’s College of Communication and Design is responsible for the cheerful murals outside Boca’s Town Center Mall. Led by Lynn University’s College of Communication and Design Dean Cesar Santalo and Associate Dean Michael Arsenault, students spent the past several months transforming blank walls outside Town Center Mall into a series of eye-catching murals with uplifting messages. Four murals have been completed, each taking approximately 300 hours to complete.