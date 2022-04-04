King Richard III

Florida Atlantic University

Boca Raton, FL – Currently, Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is pleased to extend an invitation to our upcoming production, Richard III, directed by Lynn McNutt.

King Richard the Third is a visceral play about power, family loyalties, and infamous murders. Richard, the hunchbacked, charismatic villain leaves a trail of blood and despair as he manipulates his way to the throne. Historical, fictional, fun, and thrilling, this is one of the most beloved of Shakespearean plays.

The production of Richard III will be presented at the Marleen Forkas Studio One Theater at FAU Boca Raton Campus from April 15th through April 24th.

Visit FAU- RIII Tickets for more information on TICKETING AND COVID PROTOCOLS.