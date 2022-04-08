How to Use Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance is a common add-on for warranties and car insurance. For example, Endurance Warranty reviews state that the 24/7 roadside assistance is part of their extended coverage benefits. It is an additional perk for your safety.

What Is Roadside Assistance?

Getting stranded in the middle of the road is one of the worst possibilities for any driver. That is especially true if you do not have much experience assessing and fixing car problems.

Roadside assistance is a service for the policyholder just in case their vehicle breaks down somewhere or is part of a road accident. If you have this, all you need to do is call the assistance hotline of your insurance provider to get help during your emergency.

What Is Included in Roadside Assistance Service?

Most of the usual car problems are covered by roadside assistance. These include:

Battery jump-start – if your car won’t start, the most probable reason is a dead battery. Your provider can send a technician to jump-start the battery so you can get going. Fixing a flat – probably the most common roadside problem is a flat tire. Your vehicle would have the tools to fix this. The spare tire and other tools would be in the trunk. But if you do not know what you are doing, these are pointless. You would need a technician to help you. Fuel delivery – this happens more often than one might think. It is easy to forget about your fuel situation during a long drive and suddenly run out of it in the middle of nowhere. Your provider can get someone to bring you gas. Lockout and locksmith service – locked out of your car? Did you leave the keys inside? Your insurance can send someone to use a pump wedge or other tools to open the door. If that does not work, they will need to call a locksmith to help. Towing service – if the vehicle needs a mechanic, your insurance will send a tow truck to do that for you. They usually have a limited distance, so you will be charged if you go over that. Winch truck service – a winch truck is also part of roadside assistance. That is used to dislodge a vehicle stuck in somewhere.

These are some of the more common services that your insurance provider would give. There could be more, or maybe less. That would depend on the deal you have signed with them.

We strongly advise that you review your roadside assistance service. Make sure that it includes the things you do not know how to fix on your own.

Should You Sign up for Roadside Assistance?

The answer to that question would depend on you. For some people, it is worth the investment. For others, they feel like they do not need it. Every case is different, and here are some of the factors that play into that.

Age of the Vehicle – One major factor in this is the age of the vehicle. Newer cars generally face fewer mechanical problems. You can skip the roadside assistance in this case. On top of that, some car manufacturers could offer free emergency services for a few years or a specific number of miles.

For older cars, however, roadside assistance could be a worthy investment.

Average Drive – The average amount of miles you drive could also play a role. If you drive around within a small vicinity, you could skip the roadside assistance. But if you make frequent trips to unfamiliar areas, it is a good idea to have a professional standing by to help you.

Cost – How much you have to pay for the service is a huge factor when deciding to purchase roadside assistance. There are several ways you can negotiate this as an add-on with your current insurance provider. Another option is to shop around for different insurance companies to see what they offer. Maybe they can give you a better deal with roadside assistance.

Convenience – Perhaps the main factor is convenience. If you have roadside assistance, you know that you have someone to call when something happens on the road. Even if you are stranded in the middle of the road at night, you can reach out to your insurance provider to send help.

Roadside assistance can be a huge help for people who travel a lot. If your car breaks down, all you have to do is pick up the phone and call the emergency hotline of your insurance provider. It is simple to use and very convenient.

Of course, you have to pay for that convenience. Is it worth it? You would be the judge of that.