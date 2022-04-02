Homesafe Closes the Curtains for its 19th Annual Classic Rock & Roll Party

Guests on Dance Floor

Hundreds of guests enjoyed classic rock renditions and 80s entertainment in support of South Florida’s most vulnerable residents

Boca Raton, FL – Guests are calling for an encore after HomeSafe’s 19th Annual Classic Rock & Roll Party on Saturday, March 26. The party gathered more than 300 of HomeSafe’s supporters at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with celebrity host Nicko McBrain, Iron Maiden drummer. It was a night of reminiscent rock performed by McBrain’s Bad Company cover band Dodgy Enterprise, as well as ABBA and Bee Gees tribute bands. Proceeds from the event will go towards the organization’s mission of creating safer, more productive lives for infants, children, young adults and families.

Guests were welcomed with cocktails, dinner and an exciting program recognizing the organization’s most generous contributors. The evening also included an incredible silent auction with sought after items including guitar centerpieces signed by McBrain and cymbals that were signed by both Bad Company drummer, Simon Kirke, and McBrain.

Event chairs were Steve Bernstein and Abby Bernstein-Henderson. Before leading guests to the Call to the Heart, the father and daughter duo presented the HomeSafe Hero award to Jeff and Aggie Stoops whose $5 million gift in the fall launched the nonprofit to begin major renovations across its campuses.

“As parents and grandparents, Aggie and I think about our own children and grandchildren and how we want nothing but the best for them,” said Jeff Stoops. “There are 19,000 children in the foster care system in Florida. Many of them have experienced unimaginable abuse and neglect and can’t function in a traditional foster care setting.”

Following the HomeSafe Hero award, Steve Bernstein announced another significant and life-changing $500,000 gift made by Boca residents Ken and Maggie Rosenberg. The sizable donation will advance HomeSafe in its $15 million Healing the Hurt campaign, which will continue work on four new campuses from West Palm to Boca Raton.

“This moment in HomeSafe’s history is a huge undertaking, and we are so grateful that so many have supported our efforts during the initial fundraising phase of our Healing the Hurt campaign,” said Matt Ladika, CEO of HomeSafe. “We are two-thirds of achieving our fundraising goal and we are confident that we will meet our objectives with your unwavering support.”

Diamond Presenting Sponsors included the Stoops Family Foundation, Steven E. Bernstein Family Foundation, Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Ken and Maggie Rosenberg. Platinum Sponsors included Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom and Rochelle LeCavalier at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Gold Sponsors were Paradise Bank, Schmidt Family Foundation and Verdex Construction.

HomeSafe is a nationally accredited nonprofit protecting Palm Beach County’s and South Florida’s most vulnerable residents – victims of child abuse and domestic violence. Through its results-driven approach, the organization is the leading provider of prevention and intervention services, serving more than 14,000 infants, children, young adults and families each year. HomeSafe is one of just five specialized residential therapy homes in the state of Florida—the only one in Southeast Florida—and currently cares for 50 percent of all of the children these organizations serve.

If interested in making a capital campaign gift, please contact Laura Barker, HomeSafe’s Director of Philanthropy at 561-383-9829. For more information, please email [email protected] or call 561-278-0850 x4.