Golfers Invited to Swing into Action Fore Literacy Coalition

Literacy Links Golf Tournament Set for April 29, 2022, at Palm Beach Par 3

Boca Raton, FL – No matter how you slice it, the 6th Annual Literacy Links Golf Tournament promises an above-par experience for golfers and a win for local children and adults in need of literacy programs. The popular fundraiser is set for Friday, April 29 at the Palm Beach Par 3.

A foursome is $800 and includes lunch. Individuals can play for $225. Check-in for the scramble format tournament is at 7:30 a.m. A shotgun start follows at 8:30 a.m. Lunch, awards and a silent auction will follow play at al Fresco Restaurant at the Palm Beach Par 3 clubhouse.

Sponsorship levels include:

Platinum Sponsor $15,000

Gold Sponsor $ 10,000

Silver Sponsor $ 5,000

Bronze Sponsor $ 3,000

Supporter $ 1,000

Tee Sign Sponsor $ 300

Please click here or visit the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County at www.literacypbc.org for more sponsorship details.

Money raised from the charity tournament will provide adults and children in need with links to literacy programs that will help them succeed in school and life.

Special thanks to Literacy Links sponsors Brenda Medore and Publix Supermarket Charities and to Literacy Links chair Nancy Vera of Delray Beach.



About the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

A recipient of the coveted 4-star Charity Navigator rating for 13 consecutive years, the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County works to improve the quality of life in our community by promoting and achieving literacy. In Palm Beach County, 22% of adults age16 and older lack basic literacy skills and can’t fill out a job application or read a bus schedule and nearly half of all third graders are not reading on grade level. Through extensive outreach and collaboration with a network of community partners, the Literacy Coalition strives to ensure that individuals who need to improve their literacy skills receive the help they need. By providing services to 46,867 adults, children and families each year, the Literacy Coalition’s goal is for every child and every adult in Palm Beach County to be able to read.