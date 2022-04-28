Boca Raton Sisters Celebrated Their 500th Consecutive Practice at The Symphonia’s Season Finale Performance on April 24

Piano Soloist Lindsay Garritson, Daphne Edgarde, Julia Edgarde and Maestro Alastair Willis

Boca Raton, FL – Nine-year-old Julia and seven-year-old Daphne Edgarde of Boca Raton, students at Donna Klein Jewish Academy, started piano lessons three years ago after attending The Symphonia’s ‘Meet the Orchestra’ program, which invites families to attend a rehearsal and ‘instrument petting zoo,’ allowing the kids to interact with the musicians and the instruments they play. The experience left an indelible impression on the girls.

On Sunday, April 24, they were invited backstage for The Symphonia’s Season Finale performance, ‘Poetic Mysteries,’ to meet featured piano soloist Lindsay Garritson and Principal Conductor Alastair Willis and be recognized for their commitment to their craft. The Edgarde sisters shared that they were inspired by a number of classical composers, and Willis challenged them to continue practicing every day, which the girls happily agreed to do. Garritson then wrote personal notes of inspiration to each girl in their prized classical musician autograph book.

“When the girls shared their favorite composition they like to perform (Julia’s favorite is Mozart’s Piano Sonata No. 16 in C Major K545, and Daphne’s favorite is Chopin’s Nocturne Op. 9 No. 2), we were wildly impressed,” said Willis, of he and Garritson. “To be so committed to something at such a young age was quite inspirational to see. This won’t be the last time we hear from Julia and Daphne, I’m confident!”

Last year, the girls combined their newfound love of classical music with their love of giving back (they are active in their school’s Philanthropy for Kids in Action program), and created ‘Pennies for Piano,’ a virtual recital for friends and family to help raise funds for The Symphonia and the International Alliance for Women in Music, raising more than $500 for The Symphonia.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.