Boca Raton Public Library Celebrates Children’s Book Week with a Visit from Children’s Book Author, Alexandra Alessandri

Alexandra Alessandri

Sunday, May 1, 2022, 2:00–3:00pm, Spanish River Library

Boca Raton, FL – Join the Boca Raton Public Library in welcoming award-winning children’s book author, Alexandra Alessandri, to the Spanish River Library to celebrate Children’s Book Week! She will read her newest book, Isabel and Her Colores Go to School, which won the gold medal in Young Children’s Literature in the 2021 Florida Book Awards. Children’s Book Week is a new annual event funded by Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library. The author’s presentation will be followed by a fun craft for children ages 4 and up.

Alexandra Alessandri is the author of Feliz New Year, Ava Gabriela!, Isabel and Her Colores Go to School, and the forthcoming middle-grade fantasy, The Enchanted Life of Valentina Mejía. The daughter of Colombian immigrants, she is also a former associate professor of English, a writer for Curriculum Associates, and a poet, with some of her work appearing in The Acentos Review, Rio Grande Review, Atlanta Review, and Young Adult Review Network. Alexandra lives in Florida with her husband and son.

About Isabel and Her Colores Go to School: English, with its blustery blues and whites, just feels wrong to Isabel. She prefers the warm oranges and pinks of Spanish. As she prepares for class at a new school, she knows she’s going to have to learn—and she would rather not! Her first day is uncomfortable, until she discovers there’s more than one way to communicate with friends. This is a universal story about feeling new and making new friends.

“Alexandra Alessandri’s book reminds us that communicating between two languages relies on more than words,” notes Oyuki De Santiago Poletz, Program Services Librarian. “It uses our entire body, including our creative side, to bridge two seemingly separate worlds. Beautifully written and illustrated, speakers of any language are sure to feel the warmth created by forging new friendships.”

Enrollment is recommended through the calendar at BocaLibrary.org.