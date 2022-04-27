Boca Beat, 04/27
- Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, a casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, is celebrating all parents this Mother’s Day and Father’s Day by supporting Baby2Baby’s mission by providing diapers, clothing and the basic necessities to children living in poverty.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) received more than 1,400 pounds of food from Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers, a scratch kitchen in West Boca Raton that makes each meal fresh. When the restaurant closed in observance of Passover, it was left with a large amount of food that would otherwise go to waste. Boca Helping Hands picked up the food on Friday, April 15, offering it to those in need of a meal.
- Florida Atlantic University High School – Jupiter Campus in Partnership with Max Planck Academy recently celebrated the inaugural cohort of students’ extraordinary academic performance and research projects at the Senior Research Symposium event hosted at the Max Planck Florida Institute of Neuroscience (MPFI).
- The Leon Charney Diplomacy Program at Florida Atlantic University recently competed in the annual diplomacy competition in New York City. The program received two Outstanding Delegation and nine Best Delegate in Committee awards, finishing first overall out of 207 competing universities.
- The Fuller Center Foundation hosted the 2nd Annual Legacy Polo Brunch recently to benefit under-resourced children and families. The reception and brunch was followed by the USPA Gold Cup polo match at IPC – International Polo Club Palm Beach.
- A Florida Atlantic University management major who wants to create a company offering restaurant-quality healthy meals from a vending machine won the $10,000 first prize in the 14th annual Business Pitch Competition held by FAU’s College of Business and the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship.
- B’nai Torah Congregation is hosting an important and meaningful Yom HaShoah event that will include a procession of survivors, hidden children, liberators, and survivors’ children/grandchildren, followed by a Yom HaShoah service with guest speaker Dr. Peter Hayes and a candle lighting ceremony.
- From May 3-June 18, 2022, the Coral Springs Museum of Art will be presenting “RUSHING down” a show that combines the works of contemporary artists Hermes Berrio and Carmen Smith. Berrio and Smith capture the significance of everyday life, relating to the grand scope that emphasizes both the mundane and the extraordinary. They simultaneously explore how the built environment affects emotional and psychological states surrounding them and their environments.
- Florida Atlantic University recently honored faculty and staff at the Employee Service Award Ceremony at its Boca Raton campus. The event recognized several employees for their outstanding service to the university.
- Artists of Palm Beach County, Inc. (APBC) is pleased to announce its “Spring 2022 Exhibit” at the ArtWorks Gallery located at 555 25th Street in the wonderful, historic Bohemian art district of Northwood in West Palm Beach. The exhibition which begins on May 2nd and runs until June 27, 2022 will have an Opening Reception on Friday, May 6, 2022, 5 – 8 PM.
- YMCA of the Palm Beaches (YMCA) has finalized an agreement with the Palm Beach County (PBC) Board of County Commissioners that authorizes the YMCA to lease approximately five acres in Lake Lytal Park from the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department (PBC Parks) for 50 years with one 50-year extension option. The partnership will bring new facilities, amenities, and improvements to Lake Lytal Park, located at 3645 Gun Club Road in West Palm Beach.
