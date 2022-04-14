American Academy to Host “Helping Teens Overcome Anxiety and Achieve Success”

Featuring Licensed Therapist and Author Amanda Landry on April 19

Boca Raton, FL – American Academy, a program within American Heritage Schools, is pleased to host “Helping Teens Overcome Anxiety and Achieve Success,” a virtual event via Zoom on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. This event is part of American Academy’s monthly program, “Experts in Learning Differences” speaker series. Hosted by Alexandra Rollins, admissions director of the American Academy Program, the expert speaker for the April event is Amanda Landry, a licensed mental health counselor and author.

Many children and teens struggle with anxiety. In this episode of “Experts in Learning Differences,”acclaimed author and licensed mental health counselorAmanda Landry will address the concepts of stress and mood management in adolescents and demonstrate how to replace anxiety with empowerment. Viewers will learn how to help their child or teen work through situational problems, manage their emotions, and use techniques, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, to connect their thoughts and feelings with their behaviors in order to influence actions.

“I love working with young adults to find their passion in life, remove blocks that are keeping them from being their most awesome self, and learn to live a life they have always dreamed,” said Landry.

Landry is a published author of the book, “Guided Journal for Women with Anxiety.” As a licensed therapist for more than eight years, she has helped teenagers overcome depression and anxiety, go off to college, and become successful in their lives. Landry is a licensed mental health counselor, certified addictions professional, national certified counselor, and private practice consultant. She owns a group practice called Caring Therapists with several locations throughout Florida that specialize in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, stress management, increased self-worth, incorporation of meditation and mind/body connection, mood management, anxiety reduction, empowerment and work/life balance. Landry focuses on treating anxiety and depression in teens and adults through holistic and evidence-based practices. She is a believer in holistic treatment, practices veganism, meditation, and yoga, and is an avid reader.

The speaker series is streamed live virtually, as well as available for viewing following each event. The purpose of the speaker series is to educate families about topics that relate to mild learning differences and are relevant today. All of the speakers are experts in the various disciplines of each topic. The American Academy’s goal is to provide families with a safe space to ask questions and strengthen their knowledge about how to ensure the success of their child.

For more information about the speaker series, please visit:https://ahschool.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016437302883/WN_0QdmDNf7TZSO0weg10GKkQ

When: Tuesday, April 19; 7-8 p.m.

How: To reserve a spot, please visit Limited spots are available for this free, online, and live event):

Cost: Free

About the American Academy Program:

American Academy is a college preparatory program for advanced students with mild learning differences, such as dyslexia, ADHD, and auditory processing. The program is on the campus of American Heritage Schools, the class sizes are smaller, and the teachers are licensed and certified in teaching special education for students with mild learning differences.

For more information about the American Academy Program, visit www.ah-americanacademy.com or email [email protected].

Broward Campus: (954) 472-0022 ext. 3021 or email [email protected]

Palm Beach Campus: (561) 495-7272 ext. 219 or email [email protected]