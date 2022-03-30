Will online gambling ever come to Florida? 

Casino gaming and sports betting are topics that are never far from the front pages these days, both in Florida and across the nation. Last year, Ron DeSantis was jubilant to see his new gaming compact passed by the Florida legislature. But elation turned to deflation when it was struck down in federal court in November.

The compact covered various aspects of gambling, but the main area of controversy surrounded sports betting. Sports books on tribal land were one thing, but the compact described a “hub and spoke” arrangement whereby bets could be placed from anywhere within the state so long as the servers were on tribal land. It doesn’t take any great leap to see how this could pave the way to online casino gaming. But unless the appeal slated for next month is upheld, that could be some distance away.

A complex and evolving market

Online wagering, whether it’s on sports or casino games, is big business in a growing number of states. There’s been something of a domino effect in that one state legalizing has given its neighbors added incentive to do likewise, and that’s especially so on the east coast. After all, New Jersey was the driving force behind PASPA being struck down in 2018. Today, you can also play at a real money online casino in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, West Virginia, Delaware and Michigan, while an additional 15 states have legalized online sports books.

The thing about the internet is that is has no concept of state or national boundaries. There are scores of online casinos out there, and while they are not legally permitted to provide their services within the state of Florida, Floridian gamblers are not breaking any rules by using them. It’s a subtle but important distinction. In this online age, if people in Florida want to gamble online, they can and will find ways to do so. But while the provision of such services is officially outlawed, Florida will see zero tax revenue.

At the same time, Florida gamblers will have little protection against shady operators when they are forced to use offshore platforms, VPNs, digital wallets and similar measures to circumvent the system. It benefits nobody and gives a clue as to why Governor DeSantis was so eager to push the new compact through.

Appealing the ruling

The saga is turning into a bizarre combination of Bleak House and Judge Judy, and the next installment will take place in April. That’s when the appeals court will decide whether the appeal against the federal decision last November can be heard or whether it will be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

If the compact is not revived, it will not prevent sports betting in Florida per se. Hard Rock Casinos are located on tribal land, so can offer it in their facilities whenever they wish. But it will drive a nail into the coffin of online betting.

As for Florida’s gambling community – well, they will just carry on doing what they are doing until such time as a safer or more beneficial way of placing remote bets comes to the fore.