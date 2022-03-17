The Miami HEAT and Papa Johns Team Up to Help Feeding South Florida® End Hunger With Their “Pizza for a Cause” Initiative

For Every Purchase of the Pizza for a Cause Online Special, Papa Johns will Donate $1 to Feeding South Florida

Boca Raton, FL —The Miami HEAT and Papa Johns have teamed up to help end hunger in South Florida. The Miami HEAT and locally owned and operated Papa Johns locations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale have selected Feeding South Florida as the beneficiary for their “Pizza for a Cause” initiative. Currently one in nine individuals are experiencing food insecurity across South Florida.

For every Pizza For a Cause Online Special ordered, Papa Johns will donate $1 to Feeding South Florida, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in South Florida. The offer consists of a Large, one-topping pizza for $13 and is valid online at PapaJohns.com from participating Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations through March 31, 2022.

Papa Johns will donate a minimum of $5,000 to Feeding South Florida. For every $1 donated, Feeding South Florida can provide nine meals to the community. Miami HEAT executives and mascot Burnie will join executives from Papa Johns to present Feeding South Florida’s President and CEO Paco Vélez and Executive Vice President Sari Vatske with a check of the final donation during the Miami HEAT and Charlotte Hornets home game at FTX Arena on April 5.

The Miami HEAT and Papa Johns have been proud supporters of Feeding South Florida’s mission to end hunger and have teamed up to generously fund Feeding South Florida’s direct service programs. Every Thanksgiving for the past few years, players have participated in turkey distributions to families and free pizzas were distributed by Papa Johns. Additionally, HEAT mascot Burnie placed healthy meal boxes in the hands of older adults.

“We’re excited to partner with the Miami Heat and Papa Johns once again and are incredibly grateful for their support,” said Vatske. “This partnership is yet another example of how companies can lead the way to help us put food on the tables of South Florida families who need it the most during a critical time, when the demand for food is increasing as inflation hits its highest rate in 13 years, and the cost of food is rising.”

Feeding South Florida is the fifth largest food bank in the United States and the leading domestic hunger relief organization serving 25% of the state’s food insecure population throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. The Miami HEAT and Papa Johns’ donation will allow Feeding South Florida to continue the rollout of its innovative programs including culinary and warehouse training, its “Food Is Medicine” initiatives such as the Mobile FARMacy and hospital pantries, the creation of cutting-edge technology designed to measure output in real time, home delivery programs, providing wraparound services like SNAP benefits, Summer BreakSpots, and so much more.

For more information or to order, please visithttps://feedingsouthflorida.org/pizza/.

To find out how you can help, learn about what Feeding South Florida is doing, safety precautions, and much more, visit https://feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19/.

About Feeding South Florida®

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. In addition to providing over 90 million pounds of food (75 million meals) to nearly one million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of over 350 community partners, Feeding South Florida addresses the root causes of hunger and breaks the cycle of poverty through its workforce training, food is medicine and client services programming. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954.518.1818.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 50 countries and territories as of Sept. 26, 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About The HEAT Group

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association’s Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat FTX Arena. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. FTX Arena, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts more than 150 events per year. FTX Arena has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the seventh consecutive year—and the 10th time during the past 11 years—according to 2021 year-end rankings of the world’s top arenas conducted by both Pollstar and Billboard. The Arena ranks 10th in the United States and 10th in the world for Billboard and 13th in the United States and 15th worldwide for Pollstar. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and FTX Arena.com.