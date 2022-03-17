Suits for Seniors Raises $120K to Support At-Risk Local Youth at 3rd Annual Golf & Give Charity Game

Boca Raton, FL – Suits for Seniors raised an impressive $120,000 at its third annual Golf & Give charity game on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Drive Shack West Palm Beach – an astounding $85,000 increase from the previous year. More than 200 guests practiced their swing and reveled in a night of fun while raising funds for the nonprofit organization dedicated to helping local at-risk high school seniors succeed in life. Jeff Johnson served as Chair of Golf & Give 2022; the committee included Peter Cruise, Kathleen Hillman and Michael Nichols.

Proceeds raised to provide at-risk youth access to Suits for Seniors’ free, 8-week program that provides education and mentoring, along with life and leadership skills, financial literacy and more, suiting them up for lifelong success. Upon graduation, each student also receives a custom-tailored suit.

“The growing support of our community and area businesses to help our bright, local students in disadvantaged areas is nothing short of remarkable and inspiring,” said Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds, Founder and CEO of Suits For Seniors. “Suits for Seniors continues to grow, helping more and more high school students have the education, tools and resources to transition into successful adults.”

At Golf & Give, RXSense surprised guests with a $10,000 donation, concluding an already successful call to heart appeal, which included Barry Craft of Craft Construction Company challenging guests to matching up to $5,000 in donations.

Sponsors include BMW, 4Ever Young, Office Depot, JKM Developers, KWA Group Branding, Drive Shack, 2Ton, Craft Construction, The Markarian Group, Drive Shack, First Rehab, Marcy and Leona Chanin Foundation, Cary Stamp & Co, 2Ton, Comcast, NBC Universal and IThink.

For more information about Suits for Seniors, please visit suitsforseniors.org.

About Suits for Seniors

Founded in 2015, Suits for Seniors is the preeminent leadership development program for at-risk high school seniors in Palm Beach County. Through an immersive 8-week education and mentorship program, students in low-income communities develop leadership and interpersonal skills; explore college, career and entrepreneurship opportunities; learn about finance, wellness and more, suiting these leaders up for lifelong success. To celebrate the completion of the program, each young man and woman is awarded a custom-tailored suit, and each woman, a strand of pearls. Thanks to tremendous financial and volunteer support for our growing nonprofit, Suits for Seniors boasts more than 1,400 graduates.