Sub-Culture Group Announces New Italian Trattoria at Dubliner Location at Mizner Park

Several changes are on the horizon at Boca Raton’s bustling dining and entertainment center, Mizner Park, as Sub-Culture Group announces the opening of a new Italian trattoria. The announcement is bittersweet as it comes with the news that Sub-Culture’s much-loved Irish pub, The Dubliner, will be closing this spring to make room for the new concept dubbed Shaker & Pie.

“In 2006, we had this crazy idea to open an Irish pub in Mizner Park,” said Scott Frielich, Vice President of Sub-Culture Group. “Hundreds of thousands of Irish whisky shots, pints of Guinness and great conversations later, it has come time for us to evolve and write the next chapter,” he continued. “One door needs to close for the next to open and we are very excited to bring our newest creation to Mizner Park. Thank you for the decade and a half of memories, you will be missed Dubliner, but never forgotten.”

Shaker & Pie will be a contemporary Italian trattoria specializing in Neo-Neapolitan pizza from their imported wood-burning oven, sharable plates and housemade pasta. Focused on making the best slow-ferment sourdough, their pies will have light and airy crust with chef-curated toppings. The laidback neighborhood locale will also offer great Italian wines and classic cocktails from mixologist Angela Dugan, who will spreadhead a tailored cocktail program for each of the Sub-Culture venues at Mizner Park.

2022 will be a time of significant changes at Mizner Park as Kapow Noodle Bar relocates to a larger footprint across the street just in time for its 10th anniversary. Kapow’s new home will feature an indoor/outdoor wrap-around bar, eight-seat omakase bar, expansive covered patio seating, and three full-service private karaoke rooms. They’ll also launch a new elevated menu that will eventually roll out to the West Palm Beach location.

Slipping into the more intimate space once occupied by Kapow, Sub-Culture will debut Penelope, a playful New Orleans-style brasserie that embraces the diverse culture and mysteries of one of the South’s most lively cities. The innovative menu will borrow from French, Cajun, and other global influences focusing on flavor-forward cuisine that’s upscale but approachable. The drinks are always flowing in Nola, and Penelope will be no different with traditional French cordials, craft cocktails, and a wine list that’s reminiscent of the café-style drinking culture of Paris.

“We started developing the Shaker & Pie concept in 2015 and for one reason or another, it just wasn’t the right time or location,” said partner Vaughan Dugan. “It was a tough decision to close the Dubliner, but the silver lining is that it is a great opportunity to bring Shaker & Pie to life. I ran a multi-location pizza concept earlier in my career so it’s rewarding to see things come full circle as we work on the menu for our wood-fired pizzas and small plates,” he continued. “Between the diversity of cuisines, renowned chefs and notable brands establishing roots here, it’s an exciting time for the food scene in Palm Beach, and we are happy to be a part of it.”

Rounding out Sub-Culture’s offerings at Mizner Park, is SubCutlure Coffee, which is set to open in a few weeks. It will be the third in Palm Beach County after shops in West Palm Beach and, Jupiter, with plans to open Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens later this year. Like its other locations, Boca’s shop will roast its own coffee beans in-house and offer grab-and-go breakfast, lunch, and snack foods.

The Sub-Culture team plans to close the current Kapow as soon as the new location is ready in an estimated 12-15 weeks, and will begin construction on Penelope immediately. The Dubliner will celebrate one last St. Patrick’s Day before serving its final Guinness. Stay tuned for more information and opening dates.

Below are the dates of the new changes coming to Mizner Park:

Kapow Noodle Bar: 402 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432 (new location, Summer 2022)

Penelope: 431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432 (Fall 2022)

Shaker & Pie: 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432 (Spring 2023)

SubCulture Coffee: 437 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432 (March 2022)