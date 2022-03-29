South Florida Businesses to be Honored on May 20th

Boca Chamber Update

BOCA RATON, March 28, 2022 – The Annual Boca Chamber’s Business Awards Luncheon celebrates entrepreneurs and businesspeople who not only generate economic prosperity in our community, but also have a strong philanthropic involvement.

Each year, the Boca Chamber recognizes business excellence at this special luncheon. This is the opportunity to honor and highlight three deserving recipients: Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, and Small Business Leader of the Year, all of whom represent the very best in business.

“These recipients join an elite group of past honorees. Like their predecessors, they have made outstanding contributions to the business world and significant changes to the communities they serve. Leaders in their industries, these recipients have created jobs, contributed to our overall economic growth, and have set the bar high for those to follow,” Troy McLellan, Chamber President & CEO.

Business Leader of the Year Award Recipient

Ethan Shapiro, Head of School, Saint Andrew’s School

Business of the Year Award Recipient

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC)

Small Business Leader of the Year Award Recipient

Erick Solms, President, Simplify

The luncheon is on Friday, May 20th at 11:30am at the Boca West Country Club, 20538 Boca West Drive in Boca Raton and admission is $95 Per Person.

The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization and one of the largest Chambers in SE Florid, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,500 companies representing over 130,000 employees in S. Palm Beach County and beyond. Since 1952, the Boca Chamber has been enabling the community’s businesses to thrive by providing opportunities for leadership, networking, innovative business programs, education, and community involvement.