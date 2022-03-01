On March 12 – 11AM to 3PM with RSVP

Boca Raton, FL – Wines for Humanity is holding a Pop-Up Wine Warehouse Tasting on Saturday, March 12, 2012, from 11:00AM to 3:00 PM. RSVP’s are requested to attend.

This event is being hosted by Wines for Humanity and being held at Warner-Prokos Photography Studio, 751 Park of Commerce Drive, Suite 136, Boca Raton, FL 33487. Up to 12.5 % of the proceeds will be designated to Boca Helping Hands.

Wines for Humanity is a national company based in Chicago, IL and can be found in 17 states. Learn about and taste our exceptional, unique, international wines from countries around the world In addition, corporate gifts include our Quarterly Wine Club, Personalized Private Labeled Wines and our newest addition our Pro Pack while learning about the wine industry.

Between 1PM and 3PM, come meet Miami Hurricane and Detroit Lions Legend Wine Connoisseur, Bennie Blades who is Wines for Humanity celebrity spokesperson. In collaboration with Wines for Humanity, Bennie has his own signed label 3 bottle Pro Pack which supports his charity — Bennie Blades 36 Foundation. If you select a Pro Pack at the event, you will receive a signed picture of Bennie with his favorite wine, the Black Shiraz from Australia, exclusive to Wines for Humanity.

To experience this wine tasting, please RSVP to get your personal time slot at either 11 AM, 12 Noon, 1 PM, 2PM or 3PM. There are 20 spots are available each hour. Must be 21 plus to attend. Selected wine will be shipped after the event. Please contact Dana Lee Csutoros, Advisor with Wines for Humanity by email — DanaLeeUDaoLcom or phone or text — 561-445-7066. Wilt need names, number of participants, telephone numbers and who referred you. See you then to Raise a glass to our Charities!