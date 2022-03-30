PLDO Partner Gene M. Carlino Elected as an ACTEC Fellow

Boca Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL – March 30, 2022 – Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) Partner Gene M. Carlino, a highly respected attorney with more than 25 years of experience in all areas of estate and tax planning and administration, has been elected as a Fellow of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC).

ACTEC is the most prestigious organization in the United States for estate planning and trust counsel comprised of approximately 2,400 lawyers and law professors from across the globe. Fellows are peer-elected and chosen by the Board of Regents based on their “outstanding reputation, exceptional skill, and substantial contributions to the estate planning field by lecturing, writing, teaching, and participating in bar activities.” Candidates for election must meet rigorous eligibility criteria including having at least 10 years of experience in the active private practice of probate and trust law or estate planning and demonstrate the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence, and experience as trust and estate counselors. Attorney Carlino is one of only 33 lawyers worldwide to be elected as a Fellow in 2022.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be elected by my peers and named an ACTEC Fellow,” said Attorney Carlino. “I look forward to leveraging my years of experience providing the highest level of client service to individuals and families in the area of trust and estate law to help ACTEC advance our field, mentor young professionals, and improve and reform probate, trust and tax laws.”

As a member of the firm’s Estate and Trust Planning, Administration and Litigation Team, Attorney Carlino counsels clients in a wide range of areas that include funded revocable trusts, funded irrevocable trusts, funded life insurance trusts, planning for families with a noncitizen spouse and for families with special needs children or beneficiaries, grantor retained annuity trusts, sales to irrevocable trusts using a conventional promissory note and/or using a self-canceling installment note, and domestic asset protection trusts. In addition, Attorney Carlino has significant experience in the practice of Elder Law, including advising individuals in all phases of the Medicaid planning and the eligibility process, assisting in designing and implementing Medicaid plans and handling appeals through the state administrative hearing process.

Along with being elected as an ACTEC Fellow, Attorney Carlino has been honored by his peers and judges with the AV Preeminent rating from Martindale Hubbell, which is the highest rating based on both legal ability and ethics. He is also a published author and was the recipient of the 2020 Rhode Island Bar Journal Lauren E. Jones, Esq. Writing Award.

Attorney Carlino earned his J.D. from Boston University School of Law, his LLM in Taxation from New York University School of Law and a B.S. in Accountancy from Providence College, magna cum laude. He is licensed to practice in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida and also admitted to the United States Tax Court, United States Court of Federal Claims, the Federal District Court of Rhode Island and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. For more information, visit Gene M. Carlino Profile.

Attorney Carlino can be reached at his Boca Raton, Florida office at 561-362-2030 and toll free at 866-353-3310, or email [email protected]. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.