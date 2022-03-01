Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Early voting for Palm Beach County residents began this past Saturday for 18 municipal elections across the county – including Boynton Beach. Eligible voters can vote at four locations – the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office in West Palm Beach, the Wells Recreation Community Center in Riviera Beach, Ezell Hester Community Center in Boynton Beach and the Delray Beach Community Center. Early voting hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, until March 6th. Additionally, you can vote by mail and drop off ballots at any of the four stated locations. The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is this Saturday. For more information and to check your voter status, click here.

The City of Boynton Beach’s Municipal Elections are one week away and will be held on Tuesday, March 8th. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee’s (BLU-PAC) priority is to elect pro-business candidates who understand what it takes to operate a business and support policy that allows businesses to be successful. After in-person interviews and additional screening, BLU-PAC has endorsed the following candidates running in Boynton Beach’s Municipal Election:

· Ty Penserga – Mayor

· Angela Cruz – Commissioner, District I

· Marit Hedeen – Commissioner, District III

These endorsed candidates are the RIGHT LEADERS for Boynton Beach. They are prepared to work hard to ensure that the City of Boynton Beach continues to move forward for significant job growth and economic prosperity. Make sure to vote early or on election day – March 8th!

Be sure to join us as Palm Beach County, Mayor Robert Weinroth, delivers his first State of the County Address on Thursday, March 10th, sponsored by the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University and held at the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel. This event will also serve as the Chamber’s monthly membership breakfast. Don’t miss this special opportunity to learn about the critical issues facing our County and hear from the man leading the Commission. Your company has the opportunity to sponsor a corporate table and host colleagues and clients for this State of the County Address. Click here for sponsorship details or to register.

Last year, the Boca Chamber partnered with the Florida Chamber Foundation on its 2021 Florida Workforce Needs Study. The study evaluated the impacts of COVID-19 on Florida’s industries and talent. We again ask you to help by participating in this year’s Florida Workforce Needs Study 2.0. This two-year research program will further examine the lasting impacts of COVID-19.It will provide insight into how Florida businesses and educational institutions can partner to advance the hard and soft skills needed to narrow Florida’s workforce skills gaps and improve our talent pipeline. Over the course of the following two years, the Boca Chamber, in partnership with the Florida Chamber, will send quarterly surveys to help provide a baseline for this important study.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person experiences:

3/4 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person PRIME Professionals Roundtable

For more information and to register, click here

3/9 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

For more information and to register, click here

3/9 – 4:30 p.m. In-Person YEA! Investor Panel Competition

For more information and to register, click here

3/10 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person State of the County Address

For more information and to register, click here

3/12 – 11:00 a.m. In-Person Community Cookout

For more information and to register, click here

3/12 – 8:00 a.m. In-Person Master Class Business Workshop

For more information and to register, click here

On Wednesday, March 9th, the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) “Shark Tank Style” Investor Panel Presentations return in-person on the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC).Ninestudents from various schools within Palm Beach County will present their individual business ideas in a 3-minute presentation to four local business leaders and entrepreneurs in the hopes of receiving funding to advance their business. Entrepreneur Dan Cane, CEO of Modernizing Medicine will be a special guest speaker during the event. This year’s Boca chapter winner will represent our region in the national competition later this year. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the next generation of entrepreneurs!

The Chamber will host its Annual Community Cookout sponsored by Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital on Saturday, March 12th at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. A day of food, fun and games for the whole family, Chamber Members and non-members are invited to come to celebrate this gorgeous community in which we live, work, learn and play! The day will include games for the family (all ages), bounce houses, slides, a DJ and the South Florida Sun! Admission to the Community Cookout is FREE! You can purchase a meal ticket for $5, which includes a hamburger or hotdog, cold salad, chips and a beverage. Children under 10 years old will receive one complimentary meal ticket. The Community Cookout is also a great opportunity to engage your business with the community! From dentists to pediatricians, to banks and colleges, to salons and party planners – you can reach over 600 families and market your products and services to the community.

This year is extra special as the Chamber and the YMCA are collectively celebrating 120 years of serving the community – 70 for the Chamber and 50 for the YMCA! Click here for sponsorship opportunities and more information!

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County.