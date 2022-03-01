Martin F. Greenberg Family Foundation Contributes $1 Million to  Boca Raton’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign 

Greenberg

Gift Will Be Recognized by Naming Post-Anesthesia Care Unit

Boca Raton, FL – The Martin F. Greenberg Family Foundation has made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Martin F. and Tali Greenberg’s generosity to the hospital through the Keeping the Promise campaign brings the total funds raised to $224 million toward its goal of $250 million.

“We are extremely grateful to Martin and Tali for considering Boca Raton Regional Hospital as a worthy recipient of such generosity,” said Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “Martin’s reputation as a philanthropist is legendary, and we know our vision is a profound one if the couple can so enthusiastically get behind it. We welcome them to our family of donors.”

The Greenberg gift will be honored in the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower through the naming of the Martin F. Greenberg and Family Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU). Located on the second floor within the Center for Surgical Services, the new state-of-the-art PACU is a well-equipped critical care unit with 26-bays, isolation rooms, two nurses stations and nourishment stations.

“When I decide to support an organization, it’s really because it tickles my fancy,” said Mr. Greenberg. “Its mission and goals need to be sound and impactful. And, just as importantly, its people need to be worthy. The Hospital and the Foundation…they are made up of special people…and Tali and I are very appreciative of all that they do.”

Martin F. Greenberg has been enormously philanthropic, making significant gifts to Florida Atlantic University, where Mr. Greenberg is a founder of the FAU football program and helped build the stadium in which they play, as well as the Mayo Clinic where he is a principal benefactor, along with St. Jude, the Anti-Defamation League, University of Miami School of Law and many others.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Martin F. and Tali Greenberg to our Foundation’s distinguished group of Eminent Philanthropists,” said Stan Barry, co-chair of Keeping the Promise. “Their belief in our plans and our vision is gratifying and they are also spectacular embodiments of philanthropic leaders. We believe their support underscores Martin and Tali’s appreciation of the Hospital as a valuable resource in the community.”

The $250 million Keeping the Promise Campaign is the largest fund-raising initiative in Boca Regional’s history and is supporting its most ambitious period of growth and expansion. The campus redevelopment plans include at the centerpiece, the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower where patients will be welcomed in the inviting new Louis B. and Anne W. Green Lobby with plans for retail, dining, meeting space, a sanctuary, outdoor courtyards and other conveniences for visitors. The new tower features all new surgical suites and all private patient rooms exceeding the latest safety standards for patient care. In the current hospital building, all existing rooms will be converted to private in a comprehensive renovation of all patient units including maternity, oncology, and orthopedics. An expansion of the

Marcus Neuroscience Institute is underway with emphasis on neurovascular/stroke, central nervous system tumors, spine, and epilepsy/seizure disorders. The recently opened 972-car Schmidt Family Parking Facility will be connected to the Marcus Neuroscience Institute once the new tower construction is complete. Also, well underway with dramatic progress on campus is the new Toby and Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion with outpatient surgery, physician offices, an Ambulatory Surgery Center and adjacent parking.

“This leadership gift to Boca Regional is especially meaningful to me and Tali because it benefits our friends and neighbors,” added Mr. Greenberg. “Boca Raton Regional Hospital has a great impact on our community, and we want to do everything we can to support it.”

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation

The Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, nearly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

