Believe us, spring has arrived!

And one of the best seasons to change for the better is spring.

We’ve put together some tips to help your well-being!

Wake early to exercise

There’s nothing better than enjoying the sunrise while exercising. So go out and exercise before starting the day, whether it’s for a run or a walk with the dog. Exercising before work can start your day on a high with clarity and energy.



‍Update your workout attire

Proper footwear can help support an active lifestyle by providing important support for your joints. In addition, new lightweight clothing can help you manage heat and perspiration to optimize comfort when exercising. And be sure you’re properly equipped before starting a new workout routine.

Eat your daily fruits and vegetables.

Spring is a great season to add new fruits and vegetables to your diet. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends 4.5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day. These are among those that are in season during the spring: cherries, raspberries, nectarines, plums, pluots and rhubarb; artichokes, cucumbers, peas, peppers, squash and tomatoes.



Say “yes” to a healthy breakfast.

‍It’s a solid foundation and a great start to any day. Make sure to partner a morning exercise routine with a healthy breakfast. You’ll need energy to make the most of your fitness regimen.



Water with a squeeze of lemon.

How often do you drink the recommended amount of water per day? In order for your body to function at a high level, it is essential to stay hydrated. A glass of water can also be a good appetite suppressant and can help you maintain a healthy weight. Try squeezing a lemon into the water to add some zest.





BONUS TIPS

Proper sleeping habits help maintain a healthy weight.

Strive to sleep 6-8 hours each night. Also, staying up late has been shown to increase the likelihood of overeating. Achieving proper rest will help reduce the opportunity to make bad diet decisions while preparing you for the demands of the next day.

