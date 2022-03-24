Elevate Together™ University Offers Free, Virtual Webinar for Small Businesses

‘The Power of Capital’ presented by Chase for Business

Boca Raton, FL – Elevate Together, Chase for Business, and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

WHAT: The Power of Capital Webinar

WHEN: April 5 at 6 p.m. EST (English) and April 7 at 6 p.m. EST (Spanish)

WHERE: Virtual event by Elevate Together University via Zoom

DETAILS: Elevate Together University in partnership with Chase for Business and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will present a webinar on the ‘Power of Capital’ as a resource for small business owners to learn how to fuel the growth of their businesses. This Chase for Business session will cover:

Understanding the different capital options for your business

Helping you find what financial data is important

Recognizing your credit options

Confirming when your business needs to borrow

To register go to www.elevatetogether.org/university. First come, first serve. Space is limited. For more information about the Elevate Together initiative, visit www.elevatetogether.com.

To learn more about solutions from Chase for Business, visit www.chase.com/businessconsultant. For information about the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce go to www.ushcc.com.

ABOUT ELEVATE TOGETHER™

Elevate Together™ powered by Round It Up America® is a non-profit initiative designed to address systemic discrimination and historical racial disparities in business growth and profitability in Black and Hispanic communities. Through a partnership with the National Urban League and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the initiative delivers education, access and aid to Black and Hispanic small businesses. Founded by The ODP Corporation, Elevate Together™ is supported by a coalition of like-minded companies with a mission to strengthen our local communities, foster job creation, and close the racial wealth gap. Learn more at www.elevatetogether.org.

ABOUT THE USHCC

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year. The USHCC is America’s largest small business advocacy group, representing more than 260 local chambers and business associations nationwide, and also partners with hundreds of major American corporations. For more information, please visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $294.1 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

ABOUT THE MOSAIC GROUP

The Mosaic Group is a full-service events management, marketing and public relations firm, which employ experienced specialists to make any event, campaign and community involvement effort successful. Our clients are organizations that are interested in diversification, increasing their visibility in the community and developing mass marketing opportunities.