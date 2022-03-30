Greater Lantana Chamber of Commerce Is Raising Funds for “Arms of Hope Community”

Located in Lake Worth Beach – Saturday April 2nd, 2022 – From 9:00am to 11:00am

Boca Raton, FL – Greater Lantana Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a drive up Charity Paper Shred event, benefiting the ARMS OF HOPE COMMUNITY.

They are a Non-Profit Organization that helps to feed the hungry in Lake Worth, Florida and the surrounding communities.

We have a free, full-service restaurant and food pantry to provide nourishment to those in our community who need it the most.

We aim to rebuild hope where it’s been damaged or lost.

Our focus lies on community efforts, including small-scale construction projects, shelter, food aid, community awareness, and educational opportunities.

So gather all of your old documents and papers and come shred with us.

Bring your papers and documents in a box or bag and let us shred your documents for a local cause. (A Box May Be Up To Recycling Bin Size) A $5 Donation will be taken for each box or bag of documents you bring. The proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Charity.

The event is scheduled Saturday, April 2, 2022from 09:00 am to 11:00 am. (In Chamber Parking Lot)

A Special Thanks to Chamber Member Total Shredding for donating their time.We look forward to seeing you there!!

Sorry No Xray Films or Plastics Accepted!