Boynton Library Celebrates Local Women Leaders During Women’s History Month Panelist Event

Boca Raton, FL – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Boynton Beach City Library is hosting a special panelist event featuring several local women leaders who will share their unique experiences and the decisions they made to end up where they are today.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 16 from 2-3 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center Auditorium.

Attending panelists include:

• Kim Kelly, Owner of Hurricane Alley

• Jennifer Jager, CEO/Owner of Plum Productions

• Kathryn Matos, Assistant City Manager for the City of Boynton Beach

• Kemberly Bush, CEO/Executive Director of Pathways to Prosperity

• Margaret Newton, Former Teacher and Current Committee Member, Healthier Boynton Beach

• Charlotte Pelton, President of Charlotte Pelton & Associates

Time will be given at the end for an audience Q&A session with the panelists. This free event is open to the public. Limited seats available. To attend, register in advance on the online library program calendar.

To sign up for a library card or learn more about additional library resources and programs, visit boyntonlibrary.org or call 561.742.6390.