Boca Raton Regional Hospital Breaks Ground for Gloria Drummond Patient Tower 

Left to right: Stan Barry, Mayor Scott Singer, Christine E. Lynn, Barbara Schmidt, Elaine J. Wold, Dick Schmidt, Bo Boulenger, Lincoln Mendez, Mark Larkin

New Seven-Story Facility the Cornerstone for Historic Campus Redevelopment and Capital Campaign

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Regional Hospital (BRRH) officially broke ground today for the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower, the facility that is the cornerstone for the hospital’s campus transformation and the $250 million Keeping the Promise capital campaign.

At the center of the day’s celebratory event was Elaine J. Wold and the Bay Branch Foundation who made a $25 million gift to Keeping the Promise and named the tower in memory of Boca Regional’s founder, Gloria Drummond, her close and life-long friend.

“I believe we all have a responsibility to improve the level of health care in our area, to forge new directions, and bring new medicine to our families here,” said Mrs. Wold. “It is also important to remember and honor our origins, which is really the foundation of everything this hospital has become. Gloria Drummond’s name is synonymous with Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Her legacy and spirit remain deeply ingrained in everything we do and whatever future we create.”

Featured prominently in the day’s proceedings were Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Bo Boulenger, President and CEO of Baptist Health South Florida, Mark Larkin, President of the BRRH Foundation, Christine E. Lynn, Chair of the BRRH Board of Directors and Co-Chair of Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Stanley Barry, Chairman of the BRRH Foundation and Keeping the Promise Co-Chair, Richard Schmidt, Co-Chair of Keeping the Promise, and Barb Schmidt, Found of Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life and Keeping the Promise Co Chair.

“This event is as much about the passion, inspiration, and heart of Elaine Wold as it is about any building we construct during this campus enhancement,” remarked Lincoln Mendez during the ceremony. “Ultimately, the focus should always be on the people who allow us to reach such lofty goals and ambitions. We are truly in the midst of transforming Boca Regional and in doing so we will enhance the landscape of healthcare throughout the region. Upon completion of these renovations, we will be able to better meet the needs of the community and continue our mission of delivering the highest quality of patient care, all while keeping pace with the rapid evolution of the industry.”

Mrs. Wold’s gift joins a generous Boca Raton philanthropic community that has already provided more than $225 million in commitments towards the Keeping the Promise goal of $250 million.

Mrs. Wold is one of the nation’s leading philanthropists and a long-time BRRH supporter. She previously donated $10 million to construct the Hospital’s 37,500 square foot, state-of-the-art Gloria Drummond Physical Rehabilitation Institute, also named in memory of her friend. Prior to then, Mrs. Wold donated the funds to expand and modernize the Hospital’s Emergency Department, creating the Wold Family Center for Emergency Medicine, which treats more than 50,000 patients annually. She has supported various other patient care initiatives at Boca Regional and has donated to a number of community and national organizations.

“I personally want to thank Elaine for her phenomenal commitment to the hospital,” said Stanley Barry. “Her steadfast support and her many gifts over the years have undeniably helped turn this community hospital into the world-class institution it is today.”

The $250 million Keeping the Promise Campaign is the largest fund-raising initiative in Boca Regional’s history and is supporting its most ambitious period of growth and expansion. The centerpiece of today’s groundbreaking festivities, the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower will feature the Louis B. and Anne W. Green Lobby with plans for retail, dining, meeting space, a sanctuary, outdoor courtyards and other conveniences for visitors. All new surgical suites and all private patient rooms will exceed the latest safety standards for patient care. Beyond the tower, other enhancements will include the conversion of all existing rooms in the current hospital building to private, as well as comprehensive renovations to all patient units including maternity, oncology, and orthopedics. An expansion of the Marcus Neuroscience Institute is underway with emphasis on neurovascular/stroke, central nervous system tumors, spine, and epilepsy/seizure disorders. The recently opened 972-car Schmidt Family Parking Facility will be connected to the Marcus Neuroscience Institute once the new tower construction is complete. Also, well underway with dramatic progress on campus is the new Toby and Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion with outpatient surgery, physician offices, an Ambulatory Surgery Center and adjacent parking.

“The story of the friendship between Elaine Wold and Gloria Drummond is often told at Boca Regional and throughout the community,” said Mark Larkin. “Mrs. Wold mirrored Gloria Drummond’s determination and compassion with a shared desire to make a difference. They have had an immeasurable impact on people’s lives…really everyone who has depended on us for their health care needs these many years. We could never demonstrate our gratitude enough.”

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is supported by philanthropy to strengthen its mission to deliver the highest quality patient care, satisfaction and safety. If you would like to learn more about supporting the mission of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, visit our website at donate.brrh.com.

For more information, visit BRRH.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.