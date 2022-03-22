A “Pawsome” 2022 Mother’s Day Week Kicks Off With Tri-County Animal Rescue’s Second Annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch”

(From left): 2022 Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” Honorary Co-Chairs Constance Scott, Marta Batmasian, Andrea Kline

Boca Raton, FL – Creating the “paw-fect” time to celebrate “pup-loving” moms, Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR) kicks off the 2022 Mother’s Day week by applauding and pampering these devoted moms and their fur babies at TCAR’s second annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch,” on Sunday, May 1 at The Addison. Proceeds from the elegant, outdoor “fun and fund” raiser, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will help address a timely growing community wellness need. The monies raised will increase TCAR’s Medical Fund that subsidizes low-cost, full-service veterinary and animal hospital services at TCAR for pet owners who are financially challenged or experiencing economic setbacks due to Covid-and other employment challenges, as well as first responders.

To support their Boca Raton community’s only animal rescue shelter, “Bark & Brunch” attendees will enjoy an open-air, courtyard plated brunch and festivities for Pup Moms, their pups who are guests and their families and friends. Plans include a welcome reception with “Bark Bars” with free-flowing Bloody Marys and Bellinis, a delicious doggie treat buffet, Mom & Pooch photo ops, luxury lifestyle “Chances to Win” opportunities, Mother’s Day boutique gift shopping, prizes and surprises and live music. High-profile Boca Raton Pup Moms will be honored that day who have long advocated for pet rescue and support of TCAR; 2022 honorary co-chairs are 2021 honorees Marta Batmasian, Andrea Kline and Constance Scott. The luncheon emcee is a former Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and a proud TCAR Rescue Pup Mom Toni May.

This “Bark & Brunch” fundraiser has become an ideal way to launch Mother’s Day week for so many pup parents by increasing the nonprofit’s Medical Fund reserves that help provide low-cost surgeries, x-rays, ultrasounds, dental care, etc. at its state-of-the-art, on-campus clinic to loving pet owners who are experiencing financial difficulties. Wellness, surgical and treatment services are provided on a pet owner’s demonstrated “ability to pay” because TCAR believes that all pets should remain healthy in their homes, not be forced to neglect treatable medical and dental issues that can escalate out of control causing unnecessary pain and loss or even surrendered to shelters due to lack of funds.

As one of the largest regional 100% No-Kill, 501C (3), nonprofit animal shelters, TCAR is dedicated to rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing unwanted petsin Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Since its inception, TCAR, a four-star rated Charity Navigator nonprofit for seven consecutive years, has saved over 78,000 domestic animals from being euthanized, providing a safe haven until each rescue is given the chance to live the rest of their lives as treasured pets.

The 2022 “Bark & Brunch” Host Committee includes Peg Anderson, Marta Batmasian, Patricia Carpenter, Alisa Cohen, Francesca Daniels, Sharon DiPietro, Patricia Duch, Ingrid Fulmer, Suzi Goldsmith, Sue Heller, Gwen Herb, Arlene Herson, Gloria Hosh, Bonnie Kaye, Jon Kaye, Dyana Kenney, Suzanne Klein, Andrea Kline, Dr. Allen Konis, Lise Orr, Lynda Palmer, Linda Petrakis, Pam Polani, Constance Scott, Robin Trompeter, Lisa VanderPloeg, Robert Weinroth and Teri Wolofsky.

Current sponsors and donors include “Top Dogs” Presenting Sponsors: Marta & Jim Batmasian Family Foundation and Andrea Kline, “Pup Star” Host: Suzanne Klein, “Pet Protector”: Sponsor ADT, “For Pups Sake” Sponsors: Andrea Colton and Nina Otto, “Paws Up” Red Carpet Sponsor: Constance Scott, “Moms & Pups” Event Producer: Kaye Communications PR & Marketing (KCOM-PR), Pupolicious Décor Sponsor: Duch Designs, Mom’s Day Chocolate Treats: Cristino Chocolates, “Pawsome” Printer: Minuteman Boca Raton, Saks Fifth Avenue and Arnie Steinberg: The Man with the Voice.

Sponsorships Still Available, But Going Fast

Sponsorship/donor opportunities are available for the “Ruff, Ruff” Reception and “Bark Bars.” Multiple opportunities are offered at the “For Pup Sake” sponsorship level of $5,000 to dedicate/name a room at the TCAR Clinic and at the $1,2000 level for dedicating/naming a Healing/Clinic Kennel for one year.

More Ways to Fund Need by Purchasing “THE ULTIMATE” Chances to Win

Whether supporters can attend or not, everyone can purchase ““THE ULTIMATE” Chances to Win tickets at $100 for to win one of five ultra-luxury opportunities, from a six-night luxury condo stay in Breckinridge, CO donated by orthopaedic surgeon Dr. George M. Botelho; a “Cruise on the Fly” with Celebrity Cruises provided by Scott Grody Travel; a two-night staycation at Loews South Beach, Miami Beach; a two-night staycation at Opal Grand Resort & Spa/Delray Beach, and “Pampering Package” with gift certificates to Cohen Laser & Vision Center, Mario Pucci, Cristino Fine Jewelry, Salt Suite, Yaacov Heller/Gallery 22, Konis Family Dentistry. Chance to Win purchases are limited to only 200 tickets; tickets will be drawn at the May 1 event. Ticketholders need not be present to win.

“Bark & Brunch” seating and “THE ULTIMATE” Chance-to-Win tickets are limited. Brunch tickets are on sale until March 31 at $275; beginning April 1 tickets will be $300 each. Chance-to-Win tickets are $100 each. To purchase tickets, visit www.tricountyanimalrescue.com or call 561-482-8110. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jon Kaye, Kaye Communications at [email protected] or 561-392-5166.

(From left): 2022 Pup Mom Honoree Suzanne Klein and 2022 “Pup Star Host” Pomeranian Beau Klein with Edna Meyer-Nelson The Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” brings out the community to support Tri-County Animal Rescue, Boca Raton’s only animal rescue. From a lavish reception with Bark Bars of free-flowing Bloody Marys and Bellinis, to dining under the banyan trees, Mom’s Day boutique shopping opportunities and Chances to Win great travel and pampering opportunities…it is anticipated again to sell out early. The beautiful, sun-kissed alfresco “Bark & Brunch” luncheon afternoon enjoyed by moms and pups raises monies for TCAR’s Medical Fund that helps subsidize low-cost, full-service veterinary and animal hospital services at TCAR for pet owners who are financially challenged or experiencing economic setbacks . Fur-Babies of all sizes get to dine with their Pup Parents at the 2022 Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch”…that includes a doggie treat buffet. Todd Cohn and his dogs who attended last year confirms it was a “paws-perfect” afternoon. (From Left): Event committee members Lisa VanderPloeg and Dyana Kenney (with her TCAR Rescue Pup Baxter), looking forward to supporting this year’s luncheon with Cindy Wilson.



